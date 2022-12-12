Support Local Journalism

Patricia (Smith) Andreasen 11/18/1929 - 12/10/2022 Patricia Mendenhall Smith Andreasen, 93, passed away Saturday morning, December 10, 2022 at Logan Regional Hospital in Logan, Utah from effects of heart failure. She was born on November 18, 1929 in Thatcher, Idaho to Millen Herd and Della Thatcher Mendenhall. She married Norman Busby Smith on June 30, 1948 in the Logan LDS Temple. They were blessed with 5 children. Norman preceded her in death in 1981. She later married Max Wayne Andreasen on May 9, 1994.

Patricia grew up in Thatcher, ID, graduating from Grace High School. She then attended Utah State University where she was a member of the Alpha Chi Omega Sorority. Norman and Pat raised their family on a small farm in Mound Valley, Idaho prior relocating to American Falls, Idaho. She was a Medicare Clerk and Personnel Director of Harms Memorial Hospital, American Falls, Idaho. She also served on the Planning and Zoning Committee for the City of American Falls. She is a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints where she was called to serve as Stake Primary President (Bannock Stake), Relief Society and Young Women's President, pianist, organist, and choir accompanist. She later lived in Preston, ID, Providence, UT, and recently Logan, UT.


