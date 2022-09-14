Pearl P Lloyd

Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

Pearl P Lloyd 4/5/1958 - 9/12/2022 Pearl Pentz Lloyd, 64, passed away unexpectedly on September 12, 2022, at her home in Preston, Idaho. She was born April 5, 1958, in Ogden, Utah, and grew up in Morgan, Utah.

She married Roger Wardell and they were later divorced. She moved to Idaho where she met and married Joseph Samuel Lloyd (Joe). She and Joe enjoyed their time together in their beautiful, secluded home in Preston, Idaho. Pearl was full of energy. She was a free spirit and would always have something funny to say.

Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you