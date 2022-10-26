Peggy Call Carpenter 10/1/1953 - 10/26/2022 Peggy Call Carpenter, 69, passed away peacefully at home on October 26, 2022 with her family by her side.
Peggy was born in Preston, Idaho to Glenn and Gwen Call on October 1, 1953. She graduated from Preston High School where she was active in FHA. She married her high school sweetheart, JD Drury, in July, 1971 and they were later solemnized in the Ogden Utah temple. They were blessed with two daughters, Angie and Nichole. They lived in Fairview, ID where she enjoyed gardening and taking care of her daughters. They were later divorced.
She worked at Pepperidge Farm for many years and made lifelong friends. She enjoyed many hobbies such as scrapbooking, reading, teaching sewing with 4H as well as for many family and friends, and volunteering at the cannery. There isn't a craft she didn't enjoy. She had many callings as a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, including some of her favorites such as primary teacher and compassionate service worker.
In 1991, she married Kyle Carpenter and they enjoyed many years traveling and loving their dogs.
If you ever met Peggy, you know her laughter made the room light up and could carry a conversation with anyone, regardless if she knew you or not.
Peggy is survived by her daughters Angie Drury of Preston, ID and Nichole (Campi) Sparks of Clarkston, UT. 8 grandchildren, her sister Beverly Jones, her brothers Steve (Kristal) Call, and Jeff Call. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Kyle, and her brother Bud Call.
Our family would like to thank FCMC Home Health and Hospice for the many years of taking care of our mom and making it possible for us to bring her home.
Funeral services were held on Saturday, October 29, 2022, at noon in the Preston South Stake Center. Viewings were held Friday night at Webb Funeral Home and Saturday at the stake center prior to services. Interment was in the Preston Cemetery. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at webbmortuary.com
