Peggy Call Carpenter 10/1/1953 - 10/26/2022 Peggy Call Carpenter, 69, passed away peacefully at home on October 26, 2022 with her family by her side.

Peggy was born in Preston, Idaho to Glenn and Gwen Call on October 1, 1953. She graduated from Preston High School where she was active in FHA. She married her high school sweetheart, JD Drury, in July, 1971 and they were later solemnized in the Ogden Utah temple. They were blessed with two daughters, Angie and Nichole. They lived in Fairview, ID where she enjoyed gardening and taking care of her daughters. They were later divorced.

