Peggy Linn (Christensen) Toone 2/28/1953 - 3/14/2022 Peggy Linn Christensen Toone passed away peacefully at home on March 14, 2022 after a valiant battle with renal failure.
Peggy was born on February 28, 1953, the youngest of five children born to Joseph Amos and Goldie Miles Christensen. Her arrival brought great joy to her parents, siblings and many nieces close to her age in their hometown of Banida, Idaho. She attended school in Banida through the fourth grade. When that school closed, she transferred to Preston and graduated from Preston High School in 1971.
Peggy graduated with a bachelor's degree in Business Education from Utah State University in 1975. Upon graduation, she accepted a position as a business education teacher at Logan High School and served as the yearbook advisor for four years.
During her sophomore year of college, a cousin introduced her to Sherman Toone from Grace, Idaho. After their lengthy courtship, Peggy and Sherman were married on November 25, 1980 in the Logan LDS Temple.
Following their marriage, Peggy moved to Niter, Idaho, to join him on the family dairy farm. Children came soon to the home as Peggy and Sherman welcomed Matthew, Diane, Steven and Michael in the span of seven years.
Motherhood was Peggy's most prized calling in this life. She relished teaching her children and creating a heavenly home on earth. She was heavily involved in her children's education— volunteering at her children's schools, serving on the Thatcher Elementary School PTO board and eventually as its president. Seeing all four of her children graduate from college and be married in the temple were major highlights in her life.
She accepted the opportunity to serve as a member of the Grace Free Library District board - a position she enjoyed for 25 years. She served in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in many capacities and also volunteered as a Temple Worker in the Logan LDS Temple for seven years.
Peggy loved sewing and quilting. She was one of the founding members of the Williams Ward quilting group which she faithfully attended for over 20 years.
Peggy was an amazing cook and hostess. She knew how to make everyone feel welcome and was a fantastic conversationalist. She was always interested in other's experiences and knew how to make people feel special and valued.
Peggy is survived by her husband Sherman, children Matthew (Claire), Diane (Alan) Davis, Steven (Barby), and Michael (Kali), as well as grandchildren Carter, Spencer, Miles, Kellan, Christine, Steiger, Jens, Dawnie, Preston and Goldie. She is also survived by her brother Verl (Peggy) and sister in law, Barbara. She is preceded in death by her parents and siblings Coy (John) Manning, Joe Junior, and Wade (Zoe).
Funeral services will be held Saturday, March 19, 2022 at 12:00 noon at the Thatcher/Williams Ward building located at 2060 Niter Bench Road, Grace, Idaho. Family will visit with friends on Friday evening, March 18 from 6:30-8:00 p.m. at the Thatcher/Williams Ward building as well as Saturday morning before the funeral services from 10:00-11:30 a.m. at the same location. Burial will be in the Grace, Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Grace Free Library District in honor of Peggy's years of service on the library board. As a family, we express our deep gratitude to all who have shown their love through acts of service to Peggy over the last few years.
