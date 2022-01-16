Ralph Clayton "Bud" Riser 12/20/1943 - 1/14/2022 Ralph Clayton Riser Jr, known lovingly to all family and friends as "Bud" Passed away January 14th 2022 in his home surrounded by family.
Bud was born on December 20th 1943 in Caliente NV to Ralph Clayton Riser and Mary Linell Riser. He was the third child of four with two older sisters and one younger brother.
At the age of six his family moved to Salt Lake City UT, where his father worked for Union Pacific Railroad. Bud spent the remainder of his Childhood years in Salt Lake City and graduated from Olympus High School in 1963. After High School at the age of nineteen Bud served a two and a half year mission for the Church of Jesus Christ Latter Day Saints, in the Austria Mission. Upon returning home Bud Joined the U.S. Army where he served his country as a field medic for three years with one tour in Vietnam from 1966 to 1967. After Returning Stateside Bud was stationed at Fitzsimons army medical center in Aurora Colorado where he took care of wounded returning troops.
In the fall of 1969 while attending LDS Business College (now Ensign College) in Salt Lake City UT Bud met his eternal companion, Rhonda McCombs. Bud and Rhonda were married March 16th 1970 in the Salt Lake City Temple.
In !976 Bud and Rhonda settled their growing family in Downey ID, Where Bud had his own barbering business, and was affectionately known around town as "Bud the Barber". Bud and Rhonda continued to raise their five children and live happily in Downey for the next Forty-Two years. Bud had many opportunities to serve his church and community during this time some of these included:
Serving as ward clerk and as a member of the Stake high council and Bishop of the Downey 2nd ward. He Cherished his time spent with the youth and teaching primary. Bud also served on the City Council and as Downey Mayor for six years.
Bud was an avid artist who loved painting and drawing. He loved being outdoors in his Garden and had a wonderful "Green Thumb" which he inherited from his beautiful mother. Anyone who was a regular in his barber shop would remember all of his beautiful plants. Bud loved fishing and camping and spending time with his family. He will be greatly missed by all knew him.
He is survived by his Beautiful wife Rhonda, His five Children: Adam (Denise), Amy (Roel), Aaron (Kenzie), Phillip (Jessica), and Ryan and a nephew Demian (LeAnn), eleven grandchildren and four great grandchildren and two sisters LaRae Challis and Mardine Winkelkotter. He is preceded in Death by a brother Randy Riser and his Parents Ralph Riser and Mary Riser.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, January 22, 2022 in the Downey 2nd Ward Chapel, 485 East Center Street in Downey, Idaho. A viewing will be held on Saturday from 10-10:45 a.m. also at the church. Interment will be in the Downey Cemetery. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at webbmortuary.com