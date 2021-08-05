Randy J. Higley Aug 5, 2021 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Randy Higley - J. Higley, 62, of Preston, idaho, passed away June 11, 2021. webbmortuary.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments. Recommended for you News Trending Today Man pulled gun on bull that nearly entered stands at Preston rodeo Bull steals Thursday night show Preston rodeo spectator draws praise, mockery for pointing gun at runaway bull 5-year-old Smithfield boy dies in accidental shooting Cache Valley People: Meet 'Nutmeg,' aka Ted and Meg Erekson Place an Obituary More Obituaries at Legacy.com The Herald Journal also publishes its obituaries and death notices with Legacy.com, a leading online obituary database that partners with more than 1,500 newspapers. Visit Legacy