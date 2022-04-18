Randy Nelson 11/29/1955 - 4/16/2022 Our beloved husband, father, grandfather and special friend, William Randall "Randy" Nelson, age 66, passed away peacefully at Franklin County Medical Center April 16, 2022.
Randy was born November 29, 1955, in Price, Utah to William Claude "Charlie" Nelson and Eldean Blackburn, he lived in Clear Creek and Fairview, Utah before moving to Salt Lake City where he was raised in the Rose Park area.
He served a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Pennsylvania, Pittsburgh from 1975-77.
After returning, Randy secured a job as a skilled helper at Oneida Station for Utah Power and Light in 1978. He worked there for 39 years and retired as the foreman.
On April 3, 1980, he married Kristy Lyn Metcalfe in the Salt Lake Temple. They celebrated 42 years the day before his cancer diagnosis.
He is survived by his wife Kristy, and children, Heather (Mike) Lee, Orem, UT, Ashley Brooke (Trent) Mumford, North Logan, UT, Brandon Randall Nelson, Gunnison, UT, Sara Jane, North Logan, UT and Jason Read (Taleas) Nelson, Honeyville, UT, as well as eight beloved grandchildren, with a grandson and great-grandson due later this year, stepmother, MaryAnn Nelson Morgan, brother, Laney (Debra) Nelson, St George, UT, sisters Tami Searing and Laurie (Matt) Murray, Salt Lake City, Uncle Blain Blackburn, Fairview, UT.
We express our gratitude to Dr. David Beckstead and staff, and to the wonderful nurses and CNAs who cared so tenderly for him at the end of his life.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, April 23, 2022 at 11 a.m. in the Preston North Stake Center, 310 N. State, Preston, Idaho. Viewings will be held Friday from 6-8 p.m. at Webb Funeral Home, 1005 S. 800 E., Preston and Saturday from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at the church. Interment will be in the Franklin Idaho Cemetery. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at webbmortuary.com