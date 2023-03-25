Rebecca Darlene (Baker) Hobson

Rebecca Darlene (Baker) Hobson August 12, 1966 - March 22, 2023 Rebecca Darlene Baker Hobson passed away peacefully in her home in Preston, Idaho, on March 22, 2023. She is finally free from a 22-year, up-hill battle with multiple medical conditions.

Becky was born August 12, 1966, to Wallace Arthur Baker and Patricia Sue Maxfield in Phenix City, Alabama. She attended school in the Brigham City area, graduating with her high school diploma from the Young Mothers Program in 1986. This was a proud moment in her life as she was caring for her daughter during her final year of high school. Becky was a hard worker and excelled in whatever position she was put in, and she was often the only woman in jobs that were heavily occupied by men.


