Reginald Hyde Porter

...FLOOD ADVISORY FOR SNOWMELT NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM MDT
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by snowmelt continues.
* WHERE...A portion of southeast Idaho, including the following
county, Franklin.
* WHEN...Until 400 PM MDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.
Rises in small streams and normally dry arroyos. Water over
roadways.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 134 PM MDT, Emergency management reported snowmelt in the
advisory area. Minor flooding is already occurring.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Preston, Franklin, Oneida Narrows Reservoir, Thatcher,
Dayton, Weston, Clifton, Oxford, Riverdale, Mink Creek,
Whitney, Mapleton and Emmigrant Summit.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law
enforcement and request they pass this information to the National
Weather Service when you can do so safely.
Weather Alert
.Heavy rain may fall on a deep primed snowpack leading to the melt
increasing. Flows in rivers may increase quickly and reach critical
levels.
...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by rain and snowmelt continues to be
possible.
* WHERE...Portions of central Idaho, eastern Idaho and southeast
Idaho, including the following areas, in central Idaho,
Sawtooth/Stanley Basin, Sun Valley Region and Wood River
Foothills. In eastern Idaho, Beaverhead - Lemhi Highlands, Big
Hole Mountains, Centennial Mountains - Island Park and Teton
Valley. In southeast Idaho, Bear Lake Valley, Blackfoot Mountains,
Caribou Range, Franklin/Eastern Oneida Region and Marsh and Arbon
Highlands.
* WHEN...Through Sunday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Low-water crossings may be flooded.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- The well above normal snow pack for this time of year will
combine either with above normal temperatures the next two
days, followed by rainfall on top of snow increasing the
melting rates for the snow pack.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.
Reginald Hyde Porter June 6, 1932 - April 28, 2023 Reginald Hyde Porter, 90 of Preston, passed away Friday, April 28, 2023, in Smithfield at the home of his grandson. Reggie was born June 06, 1932, in Redlands, California to Melvin and Ora Hyde Porter.
Reggie served in the US Navy and will be buried with his late wife Martha at the Riverside National Cemetery, Riverside County, California. No local services will be held.
