Reginald Hyde Porter June 6, 1932 - April 28, 2023 Reginald Hyde Porter, 90 of Preston, passed away Friday, April 28, 2023, in Smithfield at the home of his grandson. Reggie was born June 06, 1932, in Redlands, California to Melvin and Ora Hyde Porter.

Reggie served in the US Navy and will be buried with his late wife Martha at the Riverside National Cemetery, Riverside County, California. No local services will be held.


