Richard Merlin Hunt 3/27/1926 - 12/27/2022 Preston, Idaho - Richard Merlin Hunt, 96, graduated to heaven on December 27, surrounded by loved ones in Preston, Idaho. Richard was born on March 27, 1926 in Montwell, Utah. He was the eleventh of twelve children born to Edward Moroni Hunt and Candace Jeanette Brown. As a young child, Richard's family moved frequently and he attended schools all over Utah. In March of 1944, age 17, Richard left school and voluntarily enlisted in the Navy. He was first sent to San Diego for boot camp, then to St. Louis where he trained as an electrician.

Later, on assignment aboard the USS Venango, Richard's life was spared when, for reasons he did not understand at the time, one afternoon he decided to spend his hour of leisure time reading scriptures in the stifling heat of his quarters, rather than on deck. A few minutes later, an enemy shell exploded on the deck, near the exact spot where he normally read. In another instance, Richard was transferred off a ship that, soon after, took a suicide plane in the hold next to the steering room where Richard had worked. For the rest of his life, Richard would be grateful to the Lord for the protection he received during the war.


