Richard (Owen) Batt 4/1/1939 - 10/14/2021 Richard Owen Batt, 82, passed away October 14, 2021 at his home in Weston, Idaho surrounded by his friends and family. He was born April 1, 1939 in Nevada City, CA. to Donald O Batt and Lucille D (Owens) Batt.
Richard spent his early years in and around Grass Valley, CA. where he was frequently found fly fishing the Feather and Yuba rivers or any other body of water that he could reach. The family relocated to Rocklin, CA. in 1953 where he resided until his final retirement in 2001. He served as an officer and chief of police for the Rocklin Police Department until 1976. After retiring from Aerojet General in 2001 he relocated to Weston, Idaho where he settled in and became a known fixture within the community.
Richard was extremely quick witted and had an exceptional sense of humor which remained with him until the end.
He is preceded in death by his mother and father. He is survived by his brother Joe C. Batt (and wife Patricia) of La Pine, OR; Daughter Patty A. (Batt) (and husband Greg) Luckett of Malad, ID; Son Michael L. Batt of Coram, MT; five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
No formal services are currently planned.