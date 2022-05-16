Richard Stuart Winterbottom 3/22/1941 - 5/12/2022 Richard Stuart Winterbottom was born on March 22nd, 1941 to Thomas Virgil Erastus and Fay Jensen Winterbottom in St. Charles, Idaho. He passed through the veil on Thursday, May 12th, 2022 at Heritage Living Center in Preston, Idaho, where he had resided for this past year. He was 81 years old. Richard died peacefully from complications of cancer; his loving dog, Brody, was by his side. We are so grateful for the kind, compassionate care he received from the many nurses and staff who helped him there.
Richard filled his life with service to others; he served an honorable mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Leeds, England from 1959 to 1961. After his mission, he attended Rick's College and later ISU to earn a teaching certificate. He worked for many years at Agrium. Richard faithfully filled many church callings throughout his life and was always a humble and dedicated disciple of Jesus Christ. He served for many years in the Logan Temple and was a meticulous ward clerk under multiple bishops. He was a dutiful home teacher and loved mowing lawns for many widows, friends, and neighbors, often with his current canine companion riding along with him on the mower. He spent many hours in his garden, and his beautiful gladiolus flowers often decorated the pulpit of the Thatcher ward as well as the homes of those blessed by his generosity.
Perhaps Richard's joy in mowing lawns was connected to his love for a well-kept golf green. Richard loved golf: playing golf, watching golf, talking about golf. He even won a few trophies and tournaments over the years. He also holds a handful of hole-in-one records at his favorite local courses.
Richard was preceded in death by his parents as well as his siblings Marion Fay, Gary Ronald, Clara "Samantha" Lou, Lynn "Jay" Jensen, and Ken Samuel Winterbottom. He is survived by his brother Howard (Sally) Winterbottom and brother-in-law Robert Ellison as well as many beloved nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held Friday, May 20th at 1:00 p.m. at the Thatcher/Williams Ward building in Niter, Idaho. A viewing will be held Friday from 12-12:45 p.m. at the church. Interment will be in the Grace, Idaho Cemetery, where his body will be laid to rest alongside his parents. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at webbmortuary.com