Robert "Bob" David Juhasz 8/22/1949 - 2/1/2022 Robert "Bob" David Juhasz passed away at his home in the early morning of February 1, 2022.
Bob was born in Akron Ohio on August 22, 1949 to the parents of Steve Juhasz Jr. and Vera Louise Cook.
While he was at Ricks College, he met his eternal companion, Janine Johnson. They were married on August 2, 1974 in the Logan Temple. To their family came 9 children: David, Jamin, Christopher, Diana, Dannon, Deven, Kelly, Kalan, and James.
Bob had many hobbies. He loved to read books, collect baseball cards, fishing, and he loved model trains. Bob was the friendliest person one could ever meet. Bob had a pure heart and a lot of faith and a testimony of the Book of Mormon that he would share with his family often. Indexing brought him a lot of joy and he loved submitting names to the temple to have their work completed.
Bob is survived by his wife Janine and his nine children and spouses, 35 grandchildren, 1 great-grandchild, and his 5 siblings. He was preceded in death by his parents and his in-laws Frank and Maxine Johnson. For a full complete obituary visit webbmortuary.com. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him. We love you Dad! Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at webbmortuary.com