...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
THURSDAY EVENING FOR SCATTERED THUNDERSTORMS FOR FIRE WEATHER
ZONES 413, 422, 475, AND 476...
...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
THURSDAY EVENING FOR SCATTERED THUNDERSTORMS FOR FIRE WEATHER
ZONE 413...
The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a Fire
Weather Watch for scattered thunderstorms, which is in effect
from Thursday afternoon through Thursday evening.
* AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zone 413 Caribou Range/Caribou NF.
* IMPACTS...Scattered thunderstorms will develop over extreme
southeast Idaho, mainly in areas from the Interstate 15 corridor
to the Wyoming border, and from the mountains south of Swan
Valley and Palisades Reservoir. A mix of wet and dry storms is
expected, with only some storms potentially producing between a
tenth and quarter inch of rain.
* OUTFLOW WINDS...Gusts over 35 mph are possible.
* THUNDERSTORMS...Thunderstorms are expected to reach 30 to 40
percent coverage, commonly referred to as scattered
thunderstorms. This will mean frequent lightning, which will
increase intial attack responsibilities.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.
Robert Earl Tallada Jr. 8/13/1955 - 3/30/2022 Robert Earl Tallada Jr. was born August 13, 1955 in Scranton, Pennsylvania. He married Louella (Ella) Faye Steffenhagen. They have been married for forty years. Together they taught Sunday School and Bible Studies off and on throughout their lives. Together with their children they enjoyed camping, fishing and biking. Robert also taught his boys how to hunt. He enjoyed being an assistant coach for his son's baseball teams and his daughter's softball teams.
Robert was so positive in life. He was the most dependable person with unshakable faith. His death came very suddenly, only five weeks after a diagnosis of cancer. He passed away on March 30, 2022.
He is survived by his wife Elle, his children, Angela (Ted) Stolpe, Celeste (Greg) Larsen, Ian (Melisa) Tallada and Ben (Denisha) Tallada.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, August 13, 2022 at 2:00 pm at Webb Funeral Home, 1005 S. 800 E. Preston, Idaho. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at webbmortuary.com