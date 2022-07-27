Robert Earl Tallada Jr.

Robert Earl Tallada Jr. 8/13/1955 - 3/30/2022 Robert Earl Tallada Jr. was born August 13, 1955 in Scranton, Pennsylvania. He married Louella (Ella) Faye Steffenhagen. They have been married for forty years. Together they taught Sunday School and Bible Studies off and on throughout their lives. Together with their children they enjoyed camping, fishing and biking. Robert also taught his boys how to hunt. He enjoyed being an assistant coach for his son's baseball teams and his daughter's softball teams.

Robert was so positive in life. He was the most dependable person with unshakable faith. His death came very suddenly, only five weeks after a diagnosis of cancer. He passed away on March 30, 2022.

