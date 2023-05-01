Robert James Ward

Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

Robert James Ward March 20, 1961 - April 26, 2023 We are sad to announce the passing of Robert James Ward of Franklin, Idaho. He left this world unexpectedly at age 62 on April 26, 2023. He was born March 20, 1961. Jimmy came into this world delighting his family with a baby boy. He was adored by everybody who had the blessing of seeing him grow up.

Jimmy spent his childhood riding bikes with friends to Glendale, or to fish our local rivers. He truly loved the water. Anytime his parents would ask, he would happily grab his fishing poles and go catch supper. Always one with a story and a laugh, Jimmy would fondly tell his family tales of all the neighborhood kids playing night games, causing shenanigans and always keeping the adults on their toes knowing at any minute Jimmy may open your door and toss a smoke bomb into the living room.


Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.