Robert John (Bob) Anderson 1/8/1926 - 4/29/2022 Robert John (Bob) Anderson was the first child born to Alma Widerburg (Jack) Anderson and Eva Ellen Hargrave Anderson on January 8, 1926, at the home of his grandparents in Rexburg, Idaho. A younger brother Valgene (Gene) Stanley Anderson and a younger sister Mary Kaye Anderson also joined the family.
When Bob was about 3, the family moved to Montpelier, Idaho for about a year where they had a Photography Business. From there, the family moved to Preston, Idaho where they had Anderson Photo Studio above where the current Kings building is.
Bob's wishes were to be cremated and his remains placed near his mother. A short memorial service with military honors will be held Wednesday, May 4, 2022, at 1:00 pm at the Franklin County Funeral Home located at 56 S State, Preston, Idaho. There will be a visitation prior to services from 12:00 to 12:45.
The family would like to thank Terrace Grove Assisted Living and Tender Care Home Health and Hospice for the loving and compassionate way they took care of Bob in his final months. Also special thanks to Jim Summers and Jared Cox for their friendship and loving care shown to Bob for the last several years of his life.
A very special thank you also to Todd Goodsell at Franklin County Funeral Home for his extra support and sincere and genuine care shown to the family.