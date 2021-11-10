Robert Scott Fish 4/20/1950 - 11/8/2021 Robert Scott Fish, our cherished husband, father, brother, and friend passed away peacefully on November 8, 2021, at Portneuf Medical Center, Pocatello after battling an illness.
Robert was born April 20, 1950, to Billy Fish and Velma Taylor. He grew up in Preston, Idaho spending summers on the family ranch in Stockton. He enjoyed working on cars and completed three years of Auto Mechanics in high school. After graduation from Preston High School in 1968, he joined the Navy and served in Vietnam from 1969-1973 aboard the USS Cook and USS Kawishiwi.
He married his love, Alleen Atkinson, in 1975 in the Logan LDS temple after an extremely short courtship. He held many callings over the years including scout leader, primary teacher, High Priest quorum secretary, and Sunday school president.
Advertisement
He raised beautiful vegetable gardens and loved sharing his bounty with friends, neighbors, and family. Robert spent countless hours in volunteering service to others. He found solace in the mountains and loved to camp, fish, hike, and cruise on his Harley.
Robert is survived by his wife Alleen Fish of Preston; a sister Dixie Gregory (Max) of Lewiston, Utah; daughters Tara Johnson (Blake) of Preston and Raelyn Fish of Preston; sons Tracy Fish (Lory) of Nampa, Idaho, Earl Fish (Dakin) of Boise, Idaho, Brandon Fish (Jennifer) of Twin Falls, Idaho, and Jeffery Fish (Shealyn) of Logan, Utah. He has 23 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren.
Funeral Services will be held Saturday, November 13, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at the Preston 8th Ward Chapel, 213 S. 200 E. Preston, Idaho. Viewings will be held Friday from 6-8 pm at the church and again prior to the service from 1-1:45 p.m. Interment and Military Honors will be held in the Clifton Idaho Cemetery. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at webbmortuary.com