Ronald Gaylord Kaufman 12/14/1951 - 11/2/2022 Ronald Gaylord Kaufman, 70, passed away on Wednesday, November 2, 2022 in Tooele, Utah. He was born on December 14, 1951 in New Castle, Pennsylvania to Betty Louise Turner and Earl Gaylord Kaufman. Ron is preceded in death by his wife Betty Lyons, his parents, younger sister Cindy Ambrose, step daughter Mary Lyons, and granddaughters Chandler Inglet and Kiara Kaufman.

Ron joined the Navy Seabees in 1971, at the age of 19. While serving in the Navy he trained to be an electrician. After military service, Ron began a long career as an electrician including 20+ years working for Physical Facilities at Utah State University.


