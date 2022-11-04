...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS
EVENING TO 9 PM MDT SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total accumulation of 3 to 9 inches, with
up to 14 inches on the higher ridgetops. Little to no
accumulation is expected in the Challis area. Winds gusting as
high as 50 mph.
* WHERE...Albion, Almo, Inkom, McCammon, Lava Hot Springs, Malad
Summit, Preston, St. Charles, Montpelier, Geneva Summit,
Border Summit, Georgetown Summit, Grace, Soda Springs, Ashton
Hill, Driggs, Island Park, Willow Creek Summit, and Copper
Basin.
* WHEN...From 6 PM Friday to 9 PM MDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Gusty winds could
bring down tree branches.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Blowing snow and reduced visibility are
possible, even with snow being wet.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
&&
Ronald Gaylord Kaufman 12/14/1951 - 11/2/2022 Ronald Gaylord Kaufman, 70, passed away on Wednesday, November 2, 2022 in Tooele, Utah. He was born on December 14, 1951 in New Castle, Pennsylvania to Betty Louise Turner and Earl Gaylord Kaufman. Ron is preceded in death by his wife Betty Lyons, his parents, younger sister Cindy Ambrose, step daughter Mary Lyons, and granddaughters Chandler Inglet and Kiara Kaufman.
Ron joined the Navy Seabees in 1971, at the age of 19. While serving in the Navy he trained to be an electrician. After military service, Ron began a long career as an electrician including 20+ years working for Physical Facilities at Utah State University.
Ron married Marsha Ricks in 1977 and had three children, Ashley Inglet, Clay Kaufman, and Rhett Kaufman.
Growing up, Ron enjoyed hunting with his cousins Bobby, Earl, and Jim and his Uncles Willis and Coop. He enjoyed being outdoors, especially going camping with his family and going fishing with his kids and his father-in-law Norm. Ron was great cook and was especially good using a Dutch oven cooking while camping.
Ron was an avid history buff and he especially loved the history of wars. He loved watching the Pittsburgh Steelers games, and also taking his family to the Utah State football and basketball games.
While Ron didn't always show his emotions, one of his greatest loves was his children, grandchildren, and family.
Ron met Betty Lyons in 2003 and they were together for 18 years before she passed away December 2021.
Ron is survived by his first wife Marsha Kaufman, children Ashley Inglet, Clay (Naila) Kaufman, Rhett Kaufman, and Jill (Quinn) Cannon, and grandchildren, Camryn Inglet, Kaila Kaufman, Spencer Kaufman, Cooper Timothy, Shaila Kaufman, Kaya Kaufman, Sasha Kaufman, Sunny Kaufman, Kearstin George, Tesia Potter, Brooklyn Cannon, and Eli Cannon.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, November 12, 2022 at 11:00 am at Webb Funeral Home, 1005 S. 800 E. Preston, Idaho. A viewing will be held prior to the funeral from 9:30-10:30 am. Interment and Military Honors will be in the Preston Idaho Cemetery. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at webbmortuary.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.