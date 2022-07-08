Ronald Leroy Norris 6/18/1937 - 7/7/2022 Ronald LeRoy Norris born June 18, 1937, in Salt Lake City, Utah died July 7, 2022, in Mink Creek, Idaho. The son of William Henry "Bill" and Doris Bolton Norris. He married Mary Leah Gibson on October 27, 1956. They were sealed in the Salt Lake Temple on January 9, 1958.
Ron loved the outdoors. He loved fishing and tied many of his own flies. He loved his ranch and cattle and took great pride in his cow/calf operation. Ron loved horses and competed in rodeos in his younger days. He rode bulls, bareback horses, roped and bulldogged. He was very proud of his family.
Ron is survived by his sisters Marjorie Meeks and Susan Norris, and his six children Kerry (Kevin) Ford, Becky (Jim) Penegar, Jill (Russ)Taylor, Cheryl Reather, Blaine (Linda) Norris, and Tom (Hana) Norris, his 22 grandchildren, and 29 great-grandchildren.
He is preceded in his death by his wife, Mary just days prior, parents William Henry (Bill) and Doris Bolton Norris, and brothers Ray and Nyle Norris.
Funeral services for both Mary and Ron will be conducted at the Mink Creek ward house at 12:00 noon Tuesday, July 12, 2022, with a viewing from 10:30 to 11:30 am prior to services.
Burial will follow in the Mink Creek Cemetery.
For those who are not able to attend in person, please follow this linkhttps://youtu.be/djEfifHNddM to view a live streaming feed of the services.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Franklin County Funeral Home.