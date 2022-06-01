Rosemary (Bowcut) Beaumar 12/29/1944 - 5/29/2022 Rosemary “Rose” (Bowcut) Beaumar passed away peacefully of natural causes on May 29, 2022, surrounded by her family.
Rosemary was born on December 29, 1944, in Fairview, Idaho to Earl Peter Bowcut and Mary Rosella Olsen Bowcut. Rose is survived by sisters, Earlene (Jon) Bowcut Hiner of Boise, ID and Suzette Bowcut Powell of Preston, ID, brother Tex Earl (Patty) Bowcut of Cub River, ID and was predeceased by her eldest brothers, Rodger John Bowcut and Douglas Olson Bowcut.
Rosemary graduated from Boise State University in 1977 with Honors.
On November 9, 1979, Rosemary married the love of her life Richard Raymond Beaumar and together Rick and Rose raised her 3 children Mitch (Tiffany) Godfrey of St. George, UT, Kevin (Jo Ann) Godfrey of Bremerton, WA, and Jodi (Patrick) Nutsch of Twin Falls, ID and stepson Robert Beaumar of LeRoy, IL.
Richard and Rosemary where Sealed in the Boise, Idaho Temple for Time and all Eternity.
Rosemary had many talents, including quilting, sewing, and crocheting. She had a great love for the outdoors, camping, friends and family. In the later part Rose enjoyed indexing for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, indexing over 4,000 names.
Rose’s greatest love was for her grandchildren Jessica (Lance) Riggs of Canton, OK; Casey Booth of Nampa, ID; Chloe, Sophie and Eden Godfrey of St. George, UT; Connor Wright and Zarin Godfrey of Bremerton, WA; Zaac Baumgardner of Twin Falls, ID; McKena (Colt) Sanders of Tacoma, WA, and most of all her great grandchildren Claire and Olivia. Rosemary “Aunt Mary” also left behind many beloved nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of life for Rosemary will be announced at a later time.