Rusty Gordon Beckstead 11/6/1967 - 11/20/2022 Rusty Gordon Beckstead, 55 of Preston, passed away Sunday, November 20, 2022, at his home, surrounded by his family. He was born November 6, 1967, in Preston, Idaho the son of Gordon Long and Nina Rae Buhler Beckstead. He graduated from the Job Corps and Bridgerland Technical School and went on to obtain his Master's Degree in Electronic Engineering.
Rusty loved spending time outdoors hunting, fishing, shooting, and spending time with his family, friends, and especially his grandchildren. He enjoyed many jobs over the years including logging, welding, machinist, and working as an electrical engineer. His various jobs took him to many states including Washington, Wyoming, Arizona, and Hawaii, and eventually returning to his home in Idaho.
He is survived by his father Gordon (Marleen) Beckstead, his children Jessie (Brady) Sidwell, Billie (Sean) Beckstead), and Norman Beckstead, Three grandchildren Dalton Sidwell, Madison Sidwell, and Haydenn Sidwell. His siblings: Raymond (Tara) Larsen, Brent Larsen, Bryan (Heather) Larsen, Mindi Andrus, Lona (Jerry) Smith, Ryan Beckstead, Amy Mitchell, Clint (Michele) Thomas, Chauna (Scott) Goodfellow, Jeff Philips, Trevor (Kalinda) Thomas and Davy (Carissa) Thomas along with numerous nieces and nephews.
Rusty was preceded in death by his mother Nina Rae Varner (Buhler), a son Shawn Karl Goodwin Beckstead, a brother Robert Beckstead, brother-in-law Scott Goodfellow and sister-in-law Gail Larsen.
Funeral services will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, November 26, 2022, at the Franklin County Funeral Home, 56 S State Street, Preston, Idaho. Friends may call from 9:30 to 10:30 prior to the services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.