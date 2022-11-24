Rusty Gordon Beckstead

Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

Rusty Gordon Beckstead 11/6/1967 - 11/20/2022 Rusty Gordon Beckstead, 55 of Preston, passed away Sunday, November 20, 2022, at his home, surrounded by his family. He was born November 6, 1967, in Preston, Idaho the son of Gordon Long and Nina Rae Buhler Beckstead. He graduated from the Job Corps and Bridgerland Technical School and went on to obtain his Master's Degree in Electronic Engineering.

Rusty loved spending time outdoors hunting, fishing, shooting, and spending time with his family, friends, and especially his grandchildren. He enjoyed many jobs over the years including logging, welding, machinist, and working as an electrical engineer. His various jobs took him to many states including Washington, Wyoming, Arizona, and Hawaii, and eventually returning to his home in Idaho.


Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.