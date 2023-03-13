S. David Smart May 6, 1936 - March 5, 2023 David Smart 86, passed away peacefully on March 5, 2023, at his home in Dayton, Idaho. He was the youngest of seven children and the last one to receive his wings. He was born to Veril David and Rosella Hannah Hyde Smart in Preston, Idaho, on May 6, 1936. Being a premature baby, he was their only child born in a hospital.
Growing up in Dayton, Idaho, he was a 1954 graduate of West Side High. He worked the family farm and had various odd jobs until he received his mission call in 1956 to serve a three-year mission to Hong Kong, China.
After returning home from his mission, he met his sweetheart MaryAnn Jorgensen at a stake activity, and they were later married on July 8, 1960, in the Logan L.D.S. Temple.
On August 3, 1960, just three weeks after they were married, he received his draft notice to the U.S. Army. He spent four months in California and then was transferred to Fort Lewis in Washington for the remainder of his two years of service. He then relocated and served in the reserves for four more years.
He served as patriarch of his family and held many positions in the church, serving faithfully in every church calling. He spent 35 years working at Logan Manufacturing Company and then became an employee of West Side School District in Dayton, Idaho.
He is survived by his sweetheart and wife MaryAnn, and two sons, Michael (Lori) Smart and Ken Smart. Two daughters DeAnn (Morgan) Purser, and Sharon (Ken) Hobbs; thirteen grandchildren, and sixteen great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, six siblings, and two grandchildren, Kyler Smart and Corey Smart.
Funeral services will be conducted on Monday, March 13, 2023, at 11:00 am at the Dayton, Idaho, Ward Building. There will be a visitation on Sunday, March 12, 2023, from 5 to 7 pm at the church and again on Monday from 9:30 am to 10:30 am before the funeral services. Those who are not able to attend the services in person may view the services by streaming feed. Please follow this link https://youtube.com/live/5gj0MyzE51M?feature=share
