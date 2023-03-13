Support Local Journalism

S. David Smart May 6, 1936 - March 5, 2023 David Smart 86, passed away peacefully on March 5, 2023, at his home in Dayton, Idaho. He was the youngest of seven children and the last one to receive his wings. He was born to Veril David and Rosella Hannah Hyde Smart in Preston, Idaho, on May 6, 1936. Being a premature baby, he was their only child born in a hospital.

Growing up in Dayton, Idaho, he was a 1954 graduate of West Side High. He worked the family farm and had various odd jobs until he received his mission call in 1956 to serve a three-year mission to Hong Kong, China.


