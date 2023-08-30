Sara (Swainston) Ballif July 22, 1932 - August 27, 2023 Sara Swainston Ballif passed away August 27, 2023, at the age of 91. Sara was born July 22, 1932, in Preston, Idaho. She was the second of four daughters of LeRay and Eleanor Stirland Swainston.
Sara grew up in Winder, Idaho. She attended school in Winder and Preston and graduated from Logan High School. She married Richard Terrell Ballif on July 27, 1948, in the Logan LDS temple.
Sara and Richard worked the family farm in Winder for many years, where they taught their sons, Dennis and William, the value of hard work. They opened their home to nieces and nephews who needed a place to stay or a summer job. Sara also worked as a secretary or office manager for many years at Peterson Tractor, Del Monte, and Icon.
Sara had a lifelong bond with her sisters, Mary and Fae. They would get together once per week for Sister Day, where they played games, ate lunch, and talked for hours.
Sara was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She had a testimony of the Savior Jesus Christ that showed in the way she lived. She loved serving as ward librarian, and most of all loved serving with Richard in the Logan temple for many years.
Sara is survived by her children Dennis Ballif of Clifton, Idaho, and William and Lynne Ballif of Logan, Utah; by 10 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren, and by her sisters, Mary Nelson and Fae Norr. She was preceded in death by her beloved Richard, a daughter-in-law, Janeen Ballif, and a sister, Deon Swainston.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, September 5, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. in the Clifton LDS church, 170 W 1st N. A viewing will precede the service on Tuesday from 9:30-10:30 a.m. in Clifton. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at webbmortuary.com
