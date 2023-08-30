Sara (Swainston) Ballif

Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

Sara (Swainston) Ballif July 22, 1932 - August 27, 2023 Sara Swainston Ballif passed away August 27, 2023, at the age of 91. Sara was born July 22, 1932, in Preston, Idaho. She was the second of four daughters of LeRay and Eleanor Stirland Swainston.

Sara grew up in Winder, Idaho. She attended school in Winder and Preston and graduated from Logan High School. She married Richard Terrell Ballif on July 27, 1948, in the Logan LDS temple.


Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.