Saundra Inez (Thomas) Hubbard 11/4/1942 - 10/15/2022 Saundra Inez Thomas Hubbard, 79, passed away at her home surrounded by her loved ones on October 15, 2022. She was born November 4, 1942 in Logan, Utah to John Harold and Inez Mary Reeve Thomas.
She married Elbert J. Hubbard on April 15, 1960 in Brigham City, Utah. They welcomed three sons into their family, Darrell J., Jeffrey Thomas and Kevin.
Saundra enjoyed working with youth throughout her life. She enjoyed bowling and serving in the Idaho Women's Bowling Association. She served as it's president for many years. Saundra served Preston City and Franklin County in various positions throughout her life.
She is survived by her sons; Darrell J. (Nancy) Hubbard, Oceanside, CA.; Jeffrey (Belle) Thomas, Preston, ID and Kevin (Michelle) Hubbard, Preston, ID. She is also survived by grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband, her in-laws, Myrle and Alice Hubbard, her sister Joelynn Hunsaker and by her brother, John Gardell Thomas.
Funeral services were held on Wednesday, October 19, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at the Preston 3rd Ward Chapel. Viewings were held on Tuesday at Webb Funeral Home and Wednesday prior to the services at the church. Interment was in the Holbrook Idaho Cemetery. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at webbmortuary.com
