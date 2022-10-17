Saundra Inez (Thomas) Hubbard

Saundra Inez (Thomas) Hubbard 11/4/1942 - 10/15/2022 Saundra Inez Thomas Hubbard, 79, passed away at her home surrounded by her loved ones on October 15, 2022. She was born November 4, 1942 in Logan, Utah to John Harold and Inez Mary Reeve Thomas.

She married Elbert J. Hubbard on April 15, 1960 in Brigham City, Utah. They welcomed three sons into their family, Darrell J., Jeffrey Thomas and Kevin.

