Shane B. Gilbert September 4, 1968 - March 16, 2023 Shane B. Gilbert, 54, of West Jordan, Utah, passed away on Thursday, March 16th. Shane was born on September 4th, 1968 to Tamara Rigby Gilbert and Bruce Kae Gilbert in Logan, Utah. Shane graduated from Preston High in 1986 and was active on the golf team, automotive club, and FFA. He served an LDS mission in Alabama and graduated from Weber State University in automotive technology. Shane worked in the automotive service industry in the Salt Lake Valley for over thirty years.
In 1992 he married Celece Kissinger and on his birthday that year, he received the best birthday gift of his life with the birth of their daughter, Ashlie. Shane and Celece later divorced and he married Brenda LeSollen, who he met through work. Shane was a great stepdad to Brenda's son, Garrett Tate and they later adopted Brenda's niece, Michaela LeSollen. Shane and Brenda divorced but continued to share their love with their children.
Shane loved the mountains and always appreciated the view he had of the Wasatch range from the valley. He loved snowmobiling, camping, dirt biking, going to concerts, and cheering for the Jazz and the Utes. Shane and his mom loved watching the Jazz and sharing updates with one another throughout every game.
He is survived by his parents, daughter Ashlie (Bozeman, MT), Garrett (Bountiful, UT), Michaela (Bountiful, UT), brothers Kelly and Cade, sister, Hidee, numerous nieces and nephews, and a special person in his life, Kelly Jones. We will always remember Shane's great smile and contagious laugh; he will be dearly missed by his loved ones.
A visitation will be held at Webb Funeral Home on Saturday, March 25th from 2:00 PM - 3:30 PM at 1005 S 800 E in Preston, Idaho, and followed by a private celebration of life for Shane's family and close friends. The service will also be live-streamed for those who cannot attend. In memory of Shane, go outside and enjoy some quality time with your family and friends. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at webbmortuary.com
