Sharon Naylor 9/3/1946 - 1/15/2023 Sharon Elaine Naylor passed away peacefully January 15, 2023, surrounded by her family. She was born on September 3, 1946, in Los Angeles, California to Robert and Ola Smelts. She married Bruce Naylor, the love of her life twice. The first time in Elko, Nevada on May 21, 1963. The second time was for time and all eternity on January 8, 1980, in the Logan temple. She was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in many callings throughout her life. She loved and served many, and in turn was loved and served by many good neighbors and friends

Sharon had many talents. She loved to work hard and play just as hard. She was an amazing seamstress, crafter, and took pride in keeping a beautiful yard. She knew about every shrub and flower ever made and her green thumb showed up in her beautiful flower gardens.


