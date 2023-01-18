Sharon Naylor 9/3/1946 - 1/15/2023 Sharon Elaine Naylor passed away peacefully January 15, 2023, surrounded by her family. She was born on September 3, 1946, in Los Angeles, California to Robert and Ola Smelts. She married Bruce Naylor, the love of her life twice. The first time in Elko, Nevada on May 21, 1963. The second time was for time and all eternity on January 8, 1980, in the Logan temple. She was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in many callings throughout her life. She loved and served many, and in turn was loved and served by many good neighbors and friends
Sharon had many talents. She loved to work hard and play just as hard. She was an amazing seamstress, crafter, and took pride in keeping a beautiful yard. She knew about every shrub and flower ever made and her green thumb showed up in her beautiful flower gardens.
In the beginning she worked alongside her Bruce on the farm moving sprinkler pipe and hauling beans, cabbage, and sugar beets to Del Monte. Every Saturday would find Sharon and Bruce snowmobiling. She could keep up with "all the boys" and there wasn't a hill around she wasn't afraid to climb.
In the summer they loved to ride motorcycles and she had her own Harley V-Rod- but she did later decide it was less scary and more fun to ride on back of Bruce's Honda Goldwing. They made memories with great friends, covered a lot of miles, and saw beautiful country along the way.
The only thing Sharon loved more than being a mom was being a grandma. In the beginning, she insisted on being called "Granny." And now 14 grandchildren, and 10 great grandchildren later she is still "Granny." She loved them all so much and took great care to attend their ball games, horse shows, various activities and performances, ensuring that all felt special and important to her.
Sharon is survived by her children Sheryl Kristen, Brett David (Danielle) and Rachelle "Sparkle "(Tyler). She is also survived by her beloved and only sister, Sandra Sorani. She was preceded in death by her parents Robert and Ola Smelts, her eternal companion Bruce Naylor, and her son in law, Guy Ebanez.
Services were held on Monday, January 23, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. in the Preston First Ward Chapel. The family received friends Sunday from 6-8 p.m. at Webb Funeral Home, and Monday at the church. Interment was in the Clifton Idaho Cemetery. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at webbmortuary.com
