...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 9 PM MDT FRIDAY...
* WHAT...South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 to 55 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Snake Plain, Eastern Magic Valley, Southern Highlands,
Southeast Highlands, Lost River valleys and the Arco Desert
including Pocatello, Idaho Falls, Burley, Hailey, Arco, Mackay,
Shoshone, Monida Pass, Malad Pass, Malta, Idahome, Dubois, INL,
I-86, I-84, and I-15.
* WHEN...From 10 AM to 9 PM MDT Friday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could make driving difficult, especially
for high profile vehicles. Unsecured objects may be blown
around. Blowing dust could create reduced visibilities.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Blowing dust could create
lower visibilities. Drive with caution.
Sharon Sue (Thomas) Naegle 10/15/1940 - 6/14/2022 Sharon Sue Thomas Naegle, 81, passed away June 14, 2022, at her home in Preston, Idaho.
Mom was released from the bonds of this earthly life and graciously handed to loved ones anxiously awaiting her return home.
Mom was born October 15, 1940, to Alice Ruth Smith and Nathan Martin Thomas. Mom spent the first four years of her life in beautiful Swan Lake, Idaho. The family of three moved to Preston, Idaho. Shortly after, Margaret was welcomed to the family and soon after, Wilma.
Mom loved Preston and the cherished memories and friendships that were cultivated throughout her life.
Mom attended school in Preston and graduated from Preston High School. At the age of 17, Mom moved to Salt Lake City where she attended cosmetology school.
Mom married Rey Anthony Naegle May 18, 1963. Their marriage was later solemnized in the Logan LDS Temple. To their family they welcomed Natalie (Zane) Jensen, Melissa (Mace) Downs, Ryan (Lori) Naegle and Randon (Billi) Naegle.
Mom enjoyed traveling and spending time with family. Mom was an avid crocheter and donated countless afghans for charities. As a youngster she also enjoyed making saddle cinches for her dad.
Mom was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. She served in many capacities within the church and later in life served three missions and cherished her service as a temple worker.
Mom was preceded in death by her husband, Rey and her parents. She is survived by her sisters, her children, 12 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren.
The family would like to thank Carrie, Sadie, Thelma and Beverly with Symbii Home Health & Hospice for their compassionate care, Stephanie Larsen for her many years of friendship and Randon, Billi & Ashley for their tender loving care of Mom.
Funeral services were held Monday, June 20, 2022 at Webb Funeral Home. Interment was in the Lewiston Cemetery. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at webbmortuary.com