Sheila Hansen 2/16/1952 - 7/9/2022 Sheila Hansen, age 70, passed away in her sleep on July 9, 2022, in Preston, Idaho. She was born on February 16, 1952, in Preston, Idaho. She was the oldest of two daughters born to Frederick Julius Hansen and Milded Egbert Hansen.
Sheila lived in Preston all her life, graduating from Preston High. She was a hard worker and loved sports of all kinds. She loved to bowl and was in a bowling league and taught bowling to the youth. She also loved to play softball and was a coach as well. She was employed at Hubbard Packing and Burger King until her health wouldn't allow her to anymore. She was a member of the Lady Elks. She was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Sheila was survived by her sister, Nan (Brad) Checketts of Paradise, Utah; two nieces, Nicole (Hunter) Archibald and Tausha (Chris) Porter, and two nephews, Ryan (Kristan) Checketts and Chris (Candi) Checketts, and by 15 grandnieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents. The family would like to thank the staff at Franklin County Nursing Home for the loving care of Sheila.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, July 14, 2022, at 11:00 AM in the Preston South Stake Center, 55 East 100 South, Preston, Idaho. A viewing will be held Thursday at the stake center from 9:30-10:30 a.m. Interment will be in the Preston Cemetery Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at webbmortuary.com.