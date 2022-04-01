Sheila (Stephenson) Rasmussen 8/26/1934 - 3/23/2022 Sheila Rasmussen, age 87, passed away peacefully Wednesday 23rd of March 2022 in Preston, Idaho. On the 26th of August 1934, Sheila was born to Archie Guy and Beatrice Stephenson in Preston, Idaho. She was the 5th child of 6 and spent most of her childhood in Boise, Idaho. She married Arden Rasmussen 12th of May 1953 in the LDS Logan Temple. They started out living in Mink Creek, Idaho, where they had their first child, but then moved to Boise for 25 years where their other three children were born. She was very creative and enjoyed writing poetry, drawing, painting, quilting, sewing, tatting, and listening to music among other activities. She was a devoted wife and mother and always looked forward to being with extended family. After 25 years they moved back to Mink Creek until she & Arden left for an LDS mission to Corpus Christi, Texas and then, afterwards, resumed living in Mink Creek. She served in many positions in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints throughout her life and often expressed her faith to those she loved.
She is survived by her four children, LaVonne Floyd (Rick), Trudy Post James (Gordon), Kelly Rasmussen (Teresa), and Daren Rasmussen (Joelle) with 17 grandchildren, 43 great grandchildren, and 9 great-great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband Arden, parents Archie Guy and Beatrice, son-in-law Rich Post, and her siblings Roma, Elaine, Maxine, Archie, and Gladys.
Funeral Services will be held Saturday April 16th 2022 at 11 a.m. A Viewing will be held Friday April 15th from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Webb Funeral Home in Preston, Idaho and Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at the Mink Creek Church. Burial will be at the Mink Creek Cemetery next to her husband. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at webbmortuary.com.