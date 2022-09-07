Sheldon Sant Coburn

Sheldon Sant Coburn 9/23/1953 - 9/5/2022 Sheldon Sant Coburn, 68, passed away peacefully on September 5, 2022, from cancer, at his home in Treasureton, Idaho with his loving wife at his side. He was born September 23, 1953, in Preston, Idaho to Mary Alice Sant and Cecil Lawrence Coburn. He was the 10th of 11 children. He grew up and attended school in Preston, graduating from Preston High School.

Sheldon gained a love for nature and the outdoors at a young age. He enjoyed hunting and fishing with his father and brothers.

