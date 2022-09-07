Sheldon Sant Coburn

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Long duration heat with poor overnight recovery.
Afternoon high temperatures will reach 94 to 100 degrees each
day, with localized higher readings. Morning low temperatures
will only ease back into the 60s in many areas.
* WHERE...The eastern Magic Valley, southern Wood River Valley,
Snake Plain, and southern highlands, including but not limited
to Hailey, Carey, Shoshone, Burley, Heyburn, Rupert, Craters
of the Moon, Arco Desert, St. Anthony, Rexburg, Rigby, Idaho
Falls, Ammon, Blackfoot, Aberdeen, American Falls, Chubbuck,
Pocatello, Lava Hot Springs, Malad, and Preston.
* WHEN...Until 9 PM MDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
Weather Alert
...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM MDT THURSDAY FOR
GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 410,
411, 413, 425, AND 427...
The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a Red Flag
Warning for gusty winds and low relative humidity, which is in
effect from noon to 9 PM MDT Thursday. The Fire Weather Watch is
no longer in effect.
* AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zone 410 Upper Snake River
Valley/Idaho Falls BLM, Fire Weather Zone 411 Centennial
Mountains and Snake River Range/Targhee NF, Fire Weather Zone
413 Caribou Range/Caribou NF, Fire Weather Zone 425 Middle
Snake River Valley/Twin Falls BLM north of the Snake River and
Fire Weather Zone 427 Goose Creek and Raft River
Valley/Southern Sawtooth NF/Twin Falls BLM south of the Snake
River.
* WINDS...West 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 12 percent.
* IMPACTS...Humidity and wind at these thresholds can cause rapid
wildfire spread and long range spotting by embers. Dry
thunderstorms are possible this afternoon and evening prior to
the red flag warning time .
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly based on these criteria
for Southeastern Idaho:
- Relative humidity at or below 15 percent and wind gusts of at
least 25 mph in the mountains, or 30 mph in the Snake Plain.
- Thunderstorm coverage of 25 percent, without specific rainfall
criteria.
- Other high impact events deemed critical by the National
Weather Service and area fire management agencies.
Sheldon Sant Coburn 9/23/1953 - 9/5/2022 Sheldon Sant Coburn, 68, passed away peacefully on September 5, 2022, from cancer, at his home in Treasureton, Idaho with his loving wife at his side. He was born September 23, 1953, in Preston, Idaho to Mary Alice Sant and Cecil Lawrence Coburn. He was the 10th of 11 children. He grew up and attended school in Preston, graduating from Preston High School.
Sheldon gained a love for nature and the outdoors at a young age. He enjoyed hunting and fishing with his father and brothers.
He married Susan Foster and together they had 4 children. They later divorced and he met Marianne Smith through a mutual friend. They were married August 13, 1993, and later sealed in the Manti Temple.
Sheldon was very hard working. He was a general contractor for 45 years and owned his own construction company. He operated a small cattle ranch with his son Brady. He enjoyed being outdoors, camping, hiking, horseback riding, fishing, and he was an avid hunter. He was a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and served in many callings. He especially enjoyed working with the young men and serving as a temple ordinance worker.
He loved his family and enjoyed spending time with them playing games and camping. He was proud of his children and their accomplishments.
Sheldon is survived by his wife, Marianne Coburn of Preston, Idaho; by three sons and a daughter, Brady (Jen) Coburn of Preston, Idaho; Matt (Andrea) Coburn of Woods Cross, Utah; Jared (Sayon) Coburn of Preston, Idaho; Molly Coburn of Bountiful, Utah; by 9 grandchildren and by 5 sisters and 2 brothers; Loy (Dave, deceased) Rasmussen, Lenore (TJ, deceased) Mott, Bruce (Kerren) Coburn of Logan, Utah, Pauline (Gene) Esplin of Smithfield, Utah, Allene (Colin) Luke of Rigby, Idaho, his twin sister Shelly (Brad) Jensen of North Logan, Utah, and Nathan (Sheila) Coburn of Syracuse, Utah, and his father- in-law, Ross Smith.
He is preceded in death by his parents, a sister Enid (John) Christensen, brother Clyde Coburn, his brother and sister-in-law Paul and Kay Coburn, and by his mother-in-law Leone Smith.
Funeral services were held Saturday, September 10, at 12 PM in the Riverdale 2nd Ward Chapel. Viewings were held Friday at Webb Funeral Home and Saturday prior to the funeral. Interment was in the Preston Cemetery. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at webbmortuary.com