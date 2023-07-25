Shirlene (Palmer) Wilson

Shirlene (Palmer) Wilson January 19, 1943 - July 23, 2023 Shirlene P. Wilson, 80, passed away July 23, 2023 at Carriage Cove in Rexburg, Idaho from complications of Multiple Sclerosis. She was surrounded by her loving family, friends and dedicated caregivers.

Shirlene was born on January 19, 1943 in Preston, Idaho to J. Leo and June Palmer. She attended schools in Preston and graduated from Utah State University. She married John H. Magleby in 1964 and with that marriage, they had three sons: Brett, Bryan and Chris Magleby. They later divorced and Shirlene married William R. Wilson. Together they traveled and served a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Temple Square in Salt Lake City, Utah.


