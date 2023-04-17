...FLOOD ADVISORY FOR SNOWMELT NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM MDT
TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by snowmelt
continues.
* WHERE...A portion of southeast Idaho, including the following
county, Franklin.
* WHEN...Until 300 PM MDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.
Rises in small streams and normally dry arroyos. Water over
roadways.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 1059 AM MDT, local law enforcement and transportation
officials reported minor flooding due to snowmelt continues
across the advisory area, both in Preston and in other
locations across the county. In addition, periodic flooding
is occurring on US-91 in the area of the Bear River and
Battle Creek, north of Preston.
- Cooler temperatures over the next several days may slow down
snowmelt and runoff, but minor flooding and high water in
creeks, streams, and ditches is likely to continue.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Preston, Franklin, Oneida Narrows Reservoir, Thatcher,
Dayton, Weston, Clifton, Oxford, Riverdale, Mink Creek,
Whitney, Mapleton and Emmigrant Summit.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Please report observed flooding to the National Weather Service
office in Pocatello via phone, email, or social media, when you can
do so safely.
&&
Shirley Mae (Greaves) Larsen May 14, 1934 - April 16, 2023 Shirley Mae Greaves Larsen, 88, precious wife, mother, grandmother, and friend passed away April 16, 2023 peacefully in her hometown of Preston, Idaho. She was born May 14, 1934 and was the sixth child of Oliver Eames and Caroline Petersen Greaves. She was a daddy's girl and enjoyed being outside as her father's shadow. She loved the newborn lambs that each spring brought to the family farm. From her mother, she learned how to be a compassionate teacher.
Shirley met Alton Ellerman Larsen while they were both attending Utah State Agricultural College. They were married May 27, 1954 in the Logan Temple. They were happily married for 62 years. They worked together on their farm in Whitney, Idaho where they raised 5 children.
Shirley loved people and collected friends her entire life. Many were blessed by her loving attention and encouragement. Children and adults were encircled by her love as she served in Primary and Relief Society. She loved the scriptures and enjoyed Institute classes and teaching Gospel Doctrine. Two of her greatest joys were serving at the Beehive Clothing Center and the Logan Temple. The people she served with remained lifelong friends.
At the closing of her life, she kept collecting new friends. Hospice and Heritage staff became very dear to her as they loved her and she loved them in return.
Her greatest joy was family. She delighted in their experiences and personalities. She is deeply loved by her children, Leslie (Brad), Rex (Maureen), Douglas (Ange), and Spencer (Julie) as well as her 17 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Alton, and son, Richard.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, April 22, 2023 at 11:00am in the Cub River Ward Chapel, 5307 E. Cub River Road, Preston, Idaho. A viewing will be held prior to the funeral from 9:00-10:45am at the church. Interment will be in the Whitney Idaho Cemetery. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at webbmortuary.com
