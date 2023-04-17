Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

Shirley Mae (Greaves) Larsen May 14, 1934 - April 16, 2023 Shirley Mae Greaves Larsen, 88, precious wife, mother, grandmother, and friend passed away April 16, 2023 peacefully in her hometown of Preston, Idaho. She was born May 14, 1934 and was the sixth child of Oliver Eames and Caroline Petersen Greaves. She was a daddy's girl and enjoyed being outside as her father's shadow. She loved the newborn lambs that each spring brought to the family farm. From her mother, she learned how to be a compassionate teacher.

Shirley met Alton Ellerman Larsen while they were both attending Utah State Agricultural College. They were married May 27, 1954 in the Logan Temple. They were happily married for 62 years. They worked together on their farm in Whitney, Idaho where they raised 5 children.


Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.