Stephen Ariel Meek 9/13/1940 - 12/27/2022 Stephen Ariel Meek, 82, passed away on December 27, 2022, at the Heritage Home Assisted Living Facility in Preston, ID.
Stephen was born in Preston, ID, on September 13, 1940, to Ariel W. Meek and Barbara Swenson Meek. He grew up on the Meek Ranch in Riverdale, Idaho. He attended elementary school at Riverdale School and then graduated from Preston High School. He enjoyed playing sports which included excelling in football, baseball, and swimming.
Following high school, he served in the National Guard and served a mission to the Northwestern States Mission of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Later, he attended Utah State University and graduated with his Bachelor of Science degree in Agricultural Economics.
Stephen married Madge Gilbert in the Logan Utah Temple on June 21, 1963. They are the parents of eight sons. He was committed to his family and enjoyed working together on the ranch. He was a strong supporter of his children as they participated in athletics and other events.
He worked as a rancher and a real estate appraiser. He enjoyed his work and the friendships that he developed throughout his endeavors. He had a great love for working with horses and cattle. The Meek Ranch always held a special place in his heart, and he worked hard to make it productive.
He was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and loved to serve in the Church. He served as a Bishop of the Riverdale Ward, Counselor in the Preston North Stake Presidency, Primary Teacher and held many other callings where he offered countless hours of dedicated service. He also loved his community. He served for 31 years on the Preston Rodeo Committee. He was always willing to lend a hand where service was needed.
Stephen is survived by his wife, Madge Gilbert Meek, eight sons: Curtis (Jennifer Townsend), Michael (Johnna Pratt), Douglas (Kristen King), Brad (Jill Hansen), Dale (Dawn Shelman), Randy (Jennifer Summers), Jonathan (Janessa King) and Don (Heather Harmon), a sister Tamera Wood, 27 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild. He is preceded in death by his parents Ariel W. Meek and Barbara Swenson Meek, a daughter Melanie, and a sister Sheryl Molitor.
Funeral services were held on Tuesday, January 3, 2023, at 11 a.m. in the Riverdale 1st Ward Chapel. Viewings were held Monday from 6-8 p.m. and Tuesday from 9:30-10:30 a.m. both at the church. Interment was in the Riverdale Cemetery. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at webbmortuary.com
