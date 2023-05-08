Steve M. Anderson

Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

Steve M. Anderson June 25, 1942 - May 4, 2023 Steve M. Anderson, 80, passed away on May 4, 2023, at his home in Weston, Idaho. He passed peacefully surrounded by loved ones in the same home in which he was born.

Funeral Services will be conducted at 11:00 am. Saturday, May 13, 2023, at the Weston LDS church. There will be a visitation for family and friends on Friday, May 12, 2023, from 6 to 8 pm at the Franklin County Funeral Home, 56 S State Street in Preston, and again on Saturday from 9:30 to 10:30 prior to the funeral services at the church. Those not able to attend the services in person may view the streaming video of the service by following this link https://youtube.com/live/czVZNHB8J28?feature=share


Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.