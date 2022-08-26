...A cluster of strong thunderstorms will impact portions of central
Caribou, east central Bannock, northeastern Franklin and northern
Bear Lake Counties through 330 PM MDT...
At 242 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms near
Soda Springs, Bancroft, and Grace, moving east at 15 mph.
HAZARD...Penny size hail.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible.
Locations impacted include...
Soda Springs, Montpelier, Lava Hot Springs, Grace, Georgetown, Arimo,
Thatcher, Virginia, Georgetown Summit, Diamond Creek Campground,
Geneva, Clear Creek Ranger Station, Bancroft, Smokey Canyon Mine,
Niter, Geneva Summit, Bennington and Emmigrant Summit.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
&&
MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH
Steve Ross Coleman 4/8/1969 - 8/24/2022 Steve Ross Coleman, 53, returned to his heavenly home on August 24, 2022. He was born on April 8, 1969 in Rexburg, ID to Ross and Irene Coleman.
Steve enjoyed his time growing up in Preston, ID with his 5 younger brothers. He attended
Preston High School and later went on to finish his education at LDS Business College and University of Utah. Steve also served an LDS mission to Sweden and it was one of his favorite experiences in life. He talked about it often and shared many memories from his time there. He loved the language and used it throughout his life.
On August 9, 1991 he married the love of his life, Deborah Ulrich, in the Logan, UT LDS Temple. His pride and joy in life were his two children, Lane and Caroline. He was a devoted father who loved his kids with his entire being. He was a protector always and would do anything for his family. Later in life, his first and only grandchild became the best friend he always needed. They spent every minute together that they could and Steve couldn't help but talk about his grandson, Ray, to everyone he knew.
Steve was a very determined person and would do whatever he put his mind to, whether it was in a church calling, with his family or in the community. He created a successful business, which connected him to many wonderful people over the years who became good friends. Steve was a generous person who spent a lot of his time helping others in any way he could.
Steve also had many different hobbies and interests, including hockey, fishing and hunting. For about 10 years, Steve was a broadcaster for USU Hockey (along with his son Lane) and had such a passion for sports commentating. For a short period, he also did this for Preston High football.
Steve is survived by his wife, Deborah, son Lane (Shaylee) and daughter Caroline.He is survived by his mother and father-in-law, Kathy and Richard Ulrich, as well as his brother-in-law, Brian (Michele) Ulrich. He is also survived by his mother, Irene and five brothers, Wayne (Heather), Brad (Bobbi), Scott (Kami), Chris (Rebecca) and Jeremy (Maria). Steve has many nieces and nephews, whom he loved to spend time with. He had one grandchild, Ray, whom he loved with all of his heart.
Steve was preceded in death by his father, Ross, his paternal grandparents Garth and Adele, and his maternal grandfather Arland Purser.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to help with funeral costs by calling Webb Funeral Home at (208) 852-0533.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, September 2, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. in the Preston South Stake Center, 55 E. 1st S., Preston, Idaho. Viewings will be held on Thursday from 6-8 p.m. at Webb Funeral Home, 1005 S. 800 E., Preston, Idaho and Friday from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at the stake center. Interment will be in the Preston Cemetery. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at webbmortuary.com