...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING
TO 5 AM MST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Moderate to heavy snow tonight and Tuesday. Total snow
accumulations of 4 to 10 inches, except 10 to 20 inches above
pass level. Winds gusting 40 to 50 mph at times, including
localized whiteout conditions.
* WHERE...Malad Summit, Malad, Preston, Thatcher, St Charles,
Montpelier, Georgetown Summit, and Georgetown.
* WHEN...From 11 PM this evening to 5 AM MST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible,
especially tonight and Tuesday. Blowing snow could
significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could
impact the morning or evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
&&
Steven (Anderson) Selley June 18, 1945 - February 19, 2023 Steven Anderson Selley, of Preston Idaho, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Sunday February 19, 2023. He was born June 18, 1945, in Ogden Utah, to William "Junior" Leishman Selley and LaNice Anderson Selley.
Steve met Faye Ann Burnett in 1971, Faye fell in love with Steve and his two sons, Robbie and Jaysen. They were soon married on April 21, 1972, in Preston Idaho. They went on to have two sons together, Stacey and Shane.
Steve spent nine years working for Union Pacific. He then spent the next twenty-five years working for Agrium Phosphate Mines in Soda Springs Idaho.
You could always find Steve out at the lake with a half-buttoned shirt with a fish on the line. He spent his years camping, hunting, and trapping with friends and family.
Steve is survived by his wife, Faye Selley, Preston, ID; his sons, Robbie (Billie Jo) Selley, Logan, UT; Jaysen Selley, Herriman, UT; Stacey Selley, Preston, ID; Shane (Toni) Selley, Preston, ID. Along with sixteen grandchildren and one great grandchild.
Steve was preceded in death by his parents, Junior and LaNice, his brother Kent and his sister Jolene.
Funeral services were held Friday, February 24, 2023. Interment was in the Franklin Idaho Cemetery. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at webbmortuary.com
The family would like to express their gratitude to Muriel Garvis and the staff at Franklin County Home Health and Hospice, and Dr. Beckstead and his staff.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.