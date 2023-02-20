Steven (Anderson) Selley

Steven (Anderson) Selley June 18, 1945 - February 19, 2023 Steven Anderson Selley, of Preston Idaho, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Sunday February 19, 2023. He was born June 18, 1945, in Ogden Utah, to William "Junior" Leishman Selley and LaNice Anderson Selley.

Steve met Faye Ann Burnett in 1971, Faye fell in love with Steve and his two sons, Robbie and Jaysen. They were soon married on April 21, 1972, in Preston Idaho. They went on to have two sons together, Stacey and Shane.


