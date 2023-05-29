Steven L Cox

Steven L Cox April 16, 1964 - May 25, 2023 Steven L Cox, 59, passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 25, 2023 surrounded by his loving family, after a valiant fight with Kidney Cancer. Born April 16, 1964 in Brigham City, Utah. He graduated from West Side High School in 1982.

After serving a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints to San Bernardino, CA, he pursued his education at USU. There he met the love of his life, Denise Marie Fausett. They were sealed in the Logan Temple on December 16, 1986. Over his 35 year teaching career he taught 1000s of students and athletes, inspiring many to achieve their highest potential.


