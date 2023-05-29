...FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM MDT MONDAY...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by rain and snowmelt continues.
* WHERE...A portion of southeast Idaho, including the following
counties, Bear Lake, Caribou and Franklin.
* WHEN...Until 400 PM MDT Monday.
* IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying
and flood-prone locations is possible.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 1157 AM MDT, emergency management reported flooding in the
advisory area.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Eastern Bear Lake Idaho Portion, Georgetown, Dingle, Paris,
Bloomington, Bern, Ovid, Bennington, Liberty, Geneva Summit,
Border Summit, Georgetown Summit, Emmigrant Summit, Pegram,
Geneva and Minnetonka Cave.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
&&
Steven L Cox April 16, 1964 - May 25, 2023 Steven L Cox, 59, passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 25, 2023 surrounded by his loving family, after a valiant fight with Kidney Cancer. Born April 16, 1964 in Brigham City, Utah. He graduated from West Side High School in 1982.
After serving a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints to San Bernardino, CA, he pursued his education at USU. There he met the love of his life, Denise Marie Fausett. They were sealed in the Logan Temple on December 16, 1986. Over his 35 year teaching career he taught 1000s of students and athletes, inspiring many to achieve their highest potential.
