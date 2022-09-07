Stewart Melvin Buttars

Stewart Melvin Buttars 12/3/1928 - 9/4/2022 Stewart Melvin Buttars, 93, passed away peacefully at his home on September 4, 2022, in Logan, Utah, after a long and full life. He was born December 3, 1928, in Logan, Utah, to Benjamin Charles Buttars and Laura Susannah Griffiths. He served in the Northern States mission where he met Lera Jenkins, his future wife of 64 years, who was also serving a mission there. Following their missions, they were married in the Idaho Falls Temple on March 28, 1952.

Stewart has gone to join his beloved wife, Lera, who passed away six years ago, and his firstborn daughter, Lana (Steve) Archibald, who passed away three years ago (both from pancreatic cancer). He is survived by five of his six children: Valerie Donohoe, Jan (Tom) Hatch, Beverly (Kim) Yates, Nancy (Bryce) Hawkins, and Rhet (Sandy) Buttars; by two sisters, Elma Walker and LaReen Carly; by a brother, Clint Buttars, and by many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

