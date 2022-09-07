Stewart Melvin Buttars

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Long duration heat with poor overnight recovery.
Afternoon high temperatures will reach 94 to 100 degrees each
day, with localized higher readings. Morning low temperatures
will only ease back into the 60s in many areas.
* WHERE...The eastern Magic Valley, southern Wood River Valley,
Snake Plain, and southern highlands, including but not limited
to Hailey, Carey, Shoshone, Burley, Heyburn, Rupert, Craters
of the Moon, Arco Desert, St. Anthony, Rexburg, Rigby, Idaho
Falls, Ammon, Blackfoot, Aberdeen, American Falls, Chubbuck,
Pocatello, Lava Hot Springs, Malad, and Preston.
* WHEN...Until 9 PM MDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&
Weather Alert
...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
9 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY
FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 422, 475 AND 476...
...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
THURSDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR
FIRE WEATHER ZONES 410, 411, 413, 425, AND 427...
...FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON
THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE
HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 410, 411, 413, 425, AND 427...
* AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zone 410 Upper Snake River
Valley/Idaho Falls BLM, Fire Weather Zone 411 Centennial
Mountains and Snake River Range/Targhee NF, Fire Weather Zone
413 Caribou Range/Caribou NF, Fire Weather Zone 425 Middle
Snake River Valley/Twin Falls BLM north of the Snake River and
Fire Weather Zone 427 Goose Creek and Raft River
Valley/Southern Sawtooth NF/Twin Falls BLM south of the Snake
River.
* WINDS...West 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 12 percent.
* IMPACTS...Humidity and wind at these thresholds can cause
rapid wildfire spread and long range spotting by embers.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.
&&
Stewart Melvin Buttars 12/3/1928 - 9/4/2022 Stewart Melvin Buttars, 93, passed away peacefully at his home on September 4, 2022, in Logan, Utah, after a long and full life. He was born December 3, 1928, in Logan, Utah, to Benjamin Charles Buttars and Laura Susannah Griffiths. He served in the Northern States mission where he met Lera Jenkins, his future wife of 64 years, who was also serving a mission there. Following their missions, they were married in the Idaho Falls Temple on March 28, 1952.
Stewart has gone to join his beloved wife, Lera, who passed away six years ago, and his firstborn daughter, Lana (Steve) Archibald, who passed away three years ago (both from pancreatic cancer). He is survived by five of his six children: Valerie Donohoe, Jan (Tom) Hatch, Beverly (Kim) Yates, Nancy (Bryce) Hawkins, and Rhet (Sandy) Buttars; by two sisters, Elma Walker and LaReen Carly; by a brother, Clint Buttars, and by many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
It is hard to imagine life without him- and though our hearts are heavy, we find comfort in knowing that he is with many loved ones and that we will one day be reunited. We are so grateful for the cherished memories and life lessons we have because of his exemplary life. The siblings wish to publicly thank their sisters, Valerie Donohoe and Nancy Hawkins, who lovingly cared for our dad during the last few years of his life. Their tender care was truly appreciated.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, September 19, 2022, at 10 a.m. in the Preston 10th Ward Chapel, 155 N. 2nd W., Preston, Idaho. Viewings will be held on Sunday, September 18, 2022 from 6-8 p.m. at Webb Funeral Home, 1005 South 800 East, Preston, Idaho and Monday, September 19, 2022 from 9-9:45 a.m. at the church. Interment will be in the Clarkston Utah Cemetery. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at webbmortuary.com.