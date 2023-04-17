...FLOOD ADVISORY FOR SNOWMELT NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM MDT
TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by snowmelt
continues.
* WHERE...A portion of southeast Idaho, including the following
county, Franklin.
* WHEN...Until 300 PM MDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.
Rises in small streams and normally dry arroyos. Water over
roadways.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 1059 AM MDT, local law enforcement and transportation
officials reported minor flooding due to snowmelt continues
across the advisory area, both in Preston and in other
locations across the county. In addition, periodic flooding
is occurring on US-91 in the area of the Bear River and
Battle Creek, north of Preston.
- Cooler temperatures over the next several days may slow down
snowmelt and runoff, but minor flooding and high water in
creeks, streams, and ditches is likely to continue.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Preston, Franklin, Oneida Narrows Reservoir, Thatcher,
Dayton, Weston, Clifton, Oxford, Riverdale, Mink Creek,
Whitney, Mapleton and Emmigrant Summit.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Please report observed flooding to the National Weather Service
office in Pocatello via phone, email, or social media, when you can
do so safely.
&&
Thaya Leone (Eggleston) Gilmore September 2, 1941 - April 16, 2023 Thaya Leone Eggleston Gilmore, 81, passed away on April 16, 2023 in Preston, Idaho. She was born September 2, 1941 in Huntington Park, Los Angeles, California to Walter Fay Eggleston and June Aleen Christensen Eggleston.
On June 16, 1962 Thaya married Robert LeRoy Davis in the Los Angeles California Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. They had six children, then divorced in 1980.
While attending Utah State University to earn her BS degree Thaya met and married, Charles Creston Gilmore. They were sealed in the Logan Utah Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints on February 28, 1987.
While working full-time, and raising 5 children, she received her BS Degree in 1987 at Utah State University majoring in English with a minor in Journalism. Thaya used this degree to work as an author and journalist. She was an Editor for The Cache Citizen, a Columnist for The Preston Citizen, and The Herald Journal. She also was a contributor to the Ensign Magazine. She also had experience working as a nutritionist for 35 years.
Thaya was an avid genealogist, compiling family and personal histories and family scrapbooks. She assisted many in starting their family histories. She was an active member of the DUP and she served in various church leadership positions including a church service mission with her husband Charles.
Thaya shared her musical and creative talents as a wonderful pianist and organist. She wrote many skits, plays, and musicals which were performed at various church functions and family reunions.
She is survived by her husband Charles Gilmore, her children; Lesley Pimentel (Joseph), Cathryn Kirkbride (Glen), Christopher Davis (Stacy), Matthew Gilmore (Emily), Robert Gilmore (Mary). She is also survived by her brother; Richard Eggleston (Julie) and a sister; Aleen Sellers (Jon) as well as 27 grandchildren and 8 great-great grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her parents June and Walter Eggleson; sister, Claudia June Dayton; daughter; Aubrey Lauren Davis, son-in-law, Joseph Pimentel and two grandchildren.
A special thanks to Dr. David Beckstead for his attentive care. Thank you to the devoted nurses and home healthcare staff at Franklin County Medical Center. Your caring attention was special to her and her family. Thank you to the many others who touched Thaya's life in loving ways over her lifetime.
Funeral services will be held Monday, April 24, 2023 at 11:00 am at the Preston South Stake Center, 55 East 100 South, Preston, Idaho. Viewings will be held Sunday from 6:00-8:00 pm at Webb Funeral Home, 1005 S. 800 E. Preston, Idaho and again prior to the service from 9:30-10:30 am at the church. Interment will be in the Cornish Utah Cemetery. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at webbmortuary.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.