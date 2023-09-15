Treyson Wade Lamb February 26, 2000 - September 9, 2023 Treyson Wade "Iris" Lamb
Treyson Wade Lamb, 23, of Hopkinsville, Kentucky passed away on Saturday, September 9,2023 at his residence.
Memorial service will be 2:00 p.m. September 23, 2023 at Dogwood Funerals & Cremations of Hopkinsville. Dogwood Funerals & Cremations is in charge of the arrangements.
A native of Preston, Idaho he was born February 26, 2000 the son of Wade Lamb and Susan Taylor McDonald. Treyson came into this world with spit and vinegar and ready to go.
He enjoyed gaming, spending time outdoors camping and fishing and spending time with his friends. His mother Susan Taylor gave Treyson his nickname "IRIS" at the age of three when of all the cool colorful band aids available, he chose the one that said "IRIS". Which was an acronym for immunizations in Idaho. Then he wouldn't't take the bandage off until it fell off by itself. Treyson lived a multicolored life. He lived life to the beat of his own drum. In high school he participated in band and played football. He was gentle and friendly to anyone and everyone he met.
Treyson carried a very strong bond with his older brother Nicholas. He wanted to follow in his footsteps and have his own family and children and to be a good father like Nicholas. Nicholas was a big influence in Treyson's life. He also enjoyed the many adventures that he shared with his sister Arianna whenever they had the chance. Treyson also enjoyed taking his mother out to play Pokémon Go and teaching her the skills to the game. Amber Kay King was the first love of Treyson's life. Although later divorced, Treyson still loved her to the end. Their wedding rings were found clutched in his hand. They shared a daughter, "Lexi Lou" Alexis Kay King.
Treyson has left us and moved on to his next journey. I'm sure he was met by Grandma Lou, as I can hear him say I'm here for a good time not for a long time. He is survived by his parents and his daughter Alexis Kay King (Preston, ID); his brother Nicholas (Jocelynn) Lamb (Hopkinsville, KY); his sister Arianna Taylor (Hopkinsville, KY); and his niece Auria Lamb and nephew Zaydon Lamb; as well as a multitude of extended family members. In addition to family, Treyson held a special bond with Shelly Marcham, Amanda Moniz, Levi McCollum, Ridge Marcham and Dalton Rowley.
