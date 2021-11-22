Trisha Gail (Kurek) Geddes 9/3/1978 - 11/18/2021 On November 18th 2021, Trisha Gail Kurek Geddes made her final run to that great rodeo in the sky.
She was born September 3rd 1978, and is survived by her Husband Chad Ryan Geddes, daughter and son in law Chandra (Geddes) and Miles Newby, her sons JD Geddes and Chet Geddes. Her parents Rex and Dava Martin and Dan and JaNine Kurek. Her siblings and their spouses Shaun & Sara Kurek, Chris Kurek, Kolby Kurek, Aaron & Tiffany Kurek, Chase Kurek, Tyler & Heidi Martin, Breanna Martin, and Keaten Martin. Her Geddes family Casey Geddes, Ben & Kellie Geddes, Tricia Geddes, Candice (Geddes) & James Simmonds. Her grand parents John & Pauline Kurek, Kent Nielsen and Benjamin Ross Hall and many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncle's and cousins
Those preceding her in death: her mother and father in law Jack and Cristy Geddes, grandparents LaMarr & Donna Munk, Leatrice Nielsen; Ralph & June Jackson, Don & Joene Martin, Hugh Jay & Sarah Geddes, Bardee Hall and Marie & Merle Isaacson. Her Uncles Ned Munk, Val Munk and Don Munk.
A celebration of life was held on Monday November 29, 2021 at the Webb Funeral Home, 1005 S. 800 E. Preston Idaho. .Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at webbmortuary.com