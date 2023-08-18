Udell (Chadwick) Purser

Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

Udell (Chadwick) Purser January 2, 1923 - August 16, 2023 Udell Chadwick Purser, 100 1/2, was peacefully reunited with her eternal companion and many other loved ones on August 16th, 2023, surrounded by family in her home.

Udell was born on January 2nd, 1923, in Whitney, Idaho as the 7th of 11 children to James Adam and Tomina Martina "Minnie" Jensen Chadwick. She lived a beautiful life on a farm where she was loved, taught to work hard, and learned life skills that blessed her throughout her life.


Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.