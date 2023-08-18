Udell (Chadwick) Purser January 2, 1923 - August 16, 2023 Udell Chadwick Purser, 100 1/2, was peacefully reunited with her eternal companion and many other loved ones on August 16th, 2023, surrounded by family in her home.
Udell was born on January 2nd, 1923, in Whitney, Idaho as the 7th of 11 children to James Adam and Tomina Martina "Minnie" Jensen Chadwick. She lived a beautiful life on a farm where she was loved, taught to work hard, and learned life skills that blessed her throughout her life.
Udell married Rosel Hyde Purser on November 19, 1941, in the Logan LDS Temple and together they began a life of service and love. 18 months later Hyde was called to serve his country in WWII leaving Udell a couple of months after their oldest son was born. Over the next 21 years they added three other sons and five daughters. Hyde and Udell welcomed many others into their home for extended periods of time that they also treated and loved as their own. They owned a small farm where Udell enjoyed teaching her children, and other family and friends how to cook, clean, garden, work in the fields, care for their farm animals and have fun.
Udell was a devoted member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She loved to serve and did so faithfully in many callings throughout her life. She and dad served together as Ordinance Workers for many years in the Logan Temple and were then blessed to serve as Missionaries in the New Zealand Temple where they made lifelong friends.
Udell is survived by two sisters, Zelma Hodges (98) of Kuna, Idaho, and Floris Tracy (96) of Preston, Idaho. She is also survived by her children: Bob (Trena) Purser, Lyman Purser, Lee (Janice) Purser, Carol Parker, Helen (Terry) Harris, Vern (Paula) Purser, Coleen (Tracy) Kofoed, Janeal (Glen) Egbert, Darlene (Jon) Abrams, 46 grandchildren, 151 great-grandchildren, 34 great-great-grandchildren and many others who have married into the family. She truly loved and claimed each as her own. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Hyde in 1999, her parents and 8 siblings and a son-in-law, Carl Parker.
The family would like to thank the Senior/Community Center for delivering delicious home cooked meals throughout her later years. We would also like to thank Dr. Knapp and his staff, home health nurses, and physical therapists. A special thank you to Joni, Carol, Thelma, Traci, and Jeneil from Symbii and family members who provided loving care in her final days.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, August 26, 2023, at 12:00 p.m. at the Preston South Stake Center,55 East 100 South, Preston, Idaho. Viewings will be held Friday from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. at Webb Funeral Home, 1005 South 800 East, Preston, Idaho, and Saturday morning from 10:00 - 11:30 a.m. at the Stake Center. Interment will be in the Preston Cemetery. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at webbmortuary.com.
The services will be streamed live and may be watched Saturday at 12 am (MST) by clicking on the link in her obituary.
