Valdemar Aguirre Castillo Jr. 10/8/1947 - 11/26/2022 Our beloved father, husband, grandpa, grandpa great and brother Valdemar Aguirre Castillo Jr. passed away peacefully at the age of 75 on Friday, November 26, 2022 at the Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello, Idaho. Val returned to his Heavenly Father and loved ones who passed before him, surrounded by his children and his wife.

Val was born on October 8, 1947 in Del Rio, Texas the eldest of 7 children and only son to Val and Noemi Castillo. He spent most of his childhood in Del Rio until his family moved to Franklin, Idaho. He attended and graduated from Preston Sr. High School with the class of 1965. He then went on to study at Utah State University until his enlistment in the United States Army in 1968. During his time in the service, he served as a Medic, Rigger, and as a Sergeant in the 82nd Airborne Division based out of Fort Bragg, North Carolina. After being discharged in 1970 while visiting friends and family in Brigham City, Val met Vilma Buruato. They met, they danced, they held hands and never let go until her passing in 2015.


