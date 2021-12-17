Verna (Swann) Hale 2/19/1928 - 12/12/2021 Verna Swann Hale passed away on December 12, 2021 at the age of 93. Verna was born on February 19, 1928 in Central, Idaho in her grandmother's house to Ephraim Alexander Swann and Anna Elvira Christensen Swann. She grew up in Banida, Idaho and went to high school in Preston, Idaho. While attending college at Idaho State University, she met Verle Quinn Hale, the love of her life, and they were married in the Logan, Utah temple shortly thereafter. Verle and Verna had 8 children and later adopted another child. Verna loved her job as a stay-at -home mother and truly took an interest in her children's lives. When Verle retired, Verle and Verna were able to serve a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints at the Family History Library in Salt Lake City, Utah. Once their mission was over, Verle and Verna served as ordinance workers in the Seattle LDS Temple for many years.
Verna is survived by sisters Elsie and Opal, and brother Reed. She is also survived by her children, David (Vicki), Luann, Elaine (Mical), Nolan (Kali), Carol, Alma (Sheri), Jim (Lynette), and Lorin (Necia), as well as son-in-law David Mathews; 45 grandchildren, 100 great-grandchildren, and 3 great-great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband, Verle Q. Hale, her daughter, Eloise Mathews, 3 grandchildren, 2 sisters, a brother and her parents.
Services were held on Monday, Dec. 20 , 2021 at Webb Funeral Home in Preston. Friends called prior to the service from 9:30 am to 10:30 am. Interment was in the Preston Cemetery. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at webbmortuary.com