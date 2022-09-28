Vivian W. (Call) Schvaneveldt

Vivian W. (Call) Schvaneveldt 3/13/1931 - 9/27/2022 Vivian W. Call Schvaneveldt, 91, returned to her heavenly home surrounded by family on September 27, 2022 at the Franklin County Medical Center in Preston, Idaho. She was born on March 13, 1931 in Clifton, Idaho the daughter of James Clyde Call and Dora Elizabeth Williams.

She married her high school sweetheart, Theo Jay Schvaneveldt, September 16, 1949 in the Salt Lake City Temple. They made their home in Dayton Idaho and in 1983 they moved to their current home in Weston, Idaho.

