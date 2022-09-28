Vivian W. (Call) Schvaneveldt 3/13/1931 - 9/27/2022 Vivian W. Call Schvaneveldt, 91, returned to her heavenly home surrounded by family on September 27, 2022 at the Franklin County Medical Center in Preston, Idaho. She was born on March 13, 1931 in Clifton, Idaho the daughter of James Clyde Call and Dora Elizabeth Williams.
She married her high school sweetheart, Theo Jay Schvaneveldt, September 16, 1949 in the Salt Lake City Temple. They made their home in Dayton Idaho and in 1983 they moved to their current home in Weston, Idaho.
Mom was actively involved in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and served in many church callings. Mom cooked at Weston Elementary School and then at the West Side High School. She was a favorite lunch lady. Mom was an excellent cook, seamstress and homemaker. Mom loved family gatherings and holidays. Mom never missed a birthday and loved going to grandkids and great grandkids activities.
Mom is survived by 3 daughters, Charlene (Brent) Webb, Weston, Idaho; Jackie (John) Burrup, Elwood, Utah; Lynette (Ariel) Nash, Weston, Idaho; 12 grandchildren and 47 great grandchildren. She is also survived by a sister, Kathryn Marsh as well as brother and sister-in-laws and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Theo Jay Schvaneveldt, a son, Leland Brent Schvaneveldt, a great-grandson, Dash Remund, her parents, Clyde and Dora Call, a sister Marilyn Jensen and a brother Leland Call.
Funeral services were held on Tuesday, October 4, 2022 at 12:00 pm in the Weston 2nd Ward Chapel. Interment was in the Weston Cemetery. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at webbmortuary.com
The family would like to thank Dr. David Beckstead and the staff at Franklin County Medical Center for their kindness to our family and the loving care of our mother.
