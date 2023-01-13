Wayne Fifield Marler 9/9/1945 - 1/11/2023 Wayne Fifield Marler, age 77, passed away peacefully in his home in Franklin, Idaho on January 11, 2023 after courageously fighting and patiently enduring the effects of cancer. His example during this time, left a legacy worthy of emulation for his family. He was privileged to be surrounded by his dear wife, his 6 children, several grandchildren and other relatives as he passed. Wayne was born on September 9, 1945 in Lewiston, Utah, the son of Blanche Fifield and Mckay Pleasant Marler. He was married to Melaine Martin in the Logan Temple on December 15, 1967.
Wayne was loving, selfless, and resolutely devoted to his family - he was "all in" as a father. As a trademark characteristic, his abundance of humor lightened and warmed the mood of any circumstance. He was much admired for his sound wisdom and inspiring counsel. Wayne was sure that all in his path felt valued and significant. A close friend described him as "a friend to all, and someone with whom everyone wanted to be friends!"
He dedicated almost 40 years of his life to teaching the gospel of Jesus Christ in the educational system of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. He particularly had a passion for studying and sharing inspirational stories from the history of the church. He treasured the opportunity to fulfill assignments in both Utah and Ohio, concluding his career at the Logan Institute of Religion.
Wayne was survived by his wife, Melaine Martin Marler of Franklin, Idaho; his 6 children, Wade Marler (Linda) of Maple Valley, Washington; Stephanie Crookston (Steve) of Franklin, Idaho; McKay C. Marler (Julie) of Loveland, Colorado; Loron Marler of Katy, Texas; Gordon Marler (Anngel) of Sacramento, California; and Kristine Porter (Dave) of Franklin, Idaho; by 28 grandchildren, two brothers, Loron Marler (Cathy) and Clair Marler (JoAnn), one sister, Kristine Olsen (Nolan) and numerous others he adopted into his heart as children and grandchildren. Wayne was proceeded in death by his mother Blanche Marler, father McKay P. Marler, and older brother Jeryll Marler (Karen).
Funeral Services will be held Monday, January 23, 2023 at 12:00 pm proceeded by a viewing at 10:00 am that same day at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Days Saints chapel at 112 East Main Street, Franklin, Idaho. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at webbmortuary.com
