Wayne Fifield Marler 9/9/1945 - 1/11/2023 Wayne Fifield Marler, age 77, passed away peacefully in his home in Franklin, Idaho on January 11, 2023 after courageously fighting and patiently enduring the effects of cancer. His example during this time, left a legacy worthy of emulation for his family. He was privileged to be surrounded by his dear wife, his 6 children, several grandchildren and other relatives as he passed. Wayne was born on September 9, 1945 in Lewiston, Utah, the son of Blanche Fifield and Mckay Pleasant Marler. He was married to Melaine Martin in the Logan Temple on December 15, 1967.

Wayne was loving, selfless, and resolutely devoted to his family - he was "all in" as a father. As a trademark characteristic, his abundance of humor lightened and warmed the mood of any circumstance. He was much admired for his sound wisdom and inspiring counsel. Wayne was sure that all in his path felt valued and significant. A close friend described him as "a friend to all, and someone with whom everyone wanted to be friends!"


