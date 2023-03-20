Wayne G Phillips

Wayne G Phillips July 28, 1937 - March 16, 2023 Wayne G. Phillips was born July 28, 1937, the third of nine children, to Doug and Cora Phillips in Dayton, Idaho. He spent a month battling a string of health struggles before he slipped into eternity on March 16, 2023 in Preston, Idaho.

He married Joan Nielson on June 6, 1957 in the Logan LDS Temple and soon after started their family with Todd, followed by Lisa and Shelli. They also raised their grandson Matt for much of his life. Those children gave him the grandchildren and great-grandchildren he loved so much and was so proud of. He used to tell people, "I've done a lot of things wrong in my life, but if when I die my grandkids like me, that's all I care about". We'd like to officially record here, that based on that measure of success, Wayne was an overachiever. He is very loved by all his family, but especially his grandkids.


