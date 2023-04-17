...FLOOD ADVISORY FOR SNOWMELT NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM MDT
TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by snowmelt
continues.
* WHERE...A portion of southeast Idaho, including the following
county, Franklin.
* WHEN...Until 300 PM MDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.
Rises in small streams and normally dry arroyos. Water over
roadways.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 1059 AM MDT, local law enforcement and transportation
officials reported minor flooding due to snowmelt continues
across the advisory area, both in Preston and in other
locations across the county. In addition, periodic flooding
is occurring on US-91 in the area of the Bear River and
Battle Creek, north of Preston.
- Cooler temperatures over the next several days may slow down
snowmelt and runoff, but minor flooding and high water in
creeks, streams, and ditches is likely to continue.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Preston, Franklin, Oneida Narrows Reservoir, Thatcher,
Dayton, Weston, Clifton, Oxford, Riverdale, Mink Creek,
Whitney, Mapleton and Emmigrant Summit.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Please report observed flooding to the National Weather Service
office in Pocatello via phone, email, or social media, when you can
do so safely.
&&
William "Bill" W. Hollingsworth February 12, 1933 - April 17, 2023 William "Bill" W. Hollingsworth, 90, passed away April 17, 2023 from injuries sustained in a car accident. Services will be held on Saturday, April 22, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. at Webb Funeral Home, 1005 S. 800 E., Preston, Idaho. A viewing will be held Saturday from 11 am-12:30 p.m. prior to the services. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at webbmortuary.com
(0) comments
