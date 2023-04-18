...FLOOD ADVISORY FOR SNOWMELT NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM MDT
TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by snowmelt
continues.
* WHERE...A portion of southeast Idaho, including the following
county, Franklin.
* WHEN...Until 300 PM MDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.
Rises in small streams and normally dry arroyos. Water over
roadways.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 1059 AM MDT, local law enforcement and transportation
officials reported minor flooding due to snowmelt continues
across the advisory area, both in Preston and in other
locations across the county. In addition, periodic flooding
is occurring on US-91 in the area of the Bear River and
Battle Creek, north of Preston.
- Cooler temperatures over the next several days may slow down
snowmelt and runoff, but minor flooding and high water in
creeks, streams, and ditches is likely to continue.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Preston, Franklin, Oneida Narrows Reservoir, Thatcher,
Dayton, Weston, Clifton, Oxford, Riverdale, Mink Creek,
Whitney, Mapleton and Emmigrant Summit.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Please report observed flooding to the National Weather Service
office in Pocatello via phone, email, or social media, when you can
do so safely.
&&
William "Bill" Wesley Hollingsworth February 12, 1933 - April 17, 2023 William (Bill) W. Hollingsworth, 90, wild father and grandpa, passed away April 17, 2023, from injuries sustained in an automobile accident while on his way to visit the Preston airport, one of his favorite spots in Franklin County.
He was born February 12, 1933, to Marvin Lavern and Marjorie Wilcox Hollingsworth in Preston, ID. He was the second of five children and loved growing up on the family farm in Roscoe, ID. He attended Central and Winder Elementary Schools and Preston High. He married Maureen Howell, that girl from Westside, on February 20, 1953, in the Logan Utah Temple. Bill and Maureen were the proud parents of three children and later divorced after 38 years of marriage but remained friends.
Soon after they were married, Bill and Maureen moved to Pacific Grove, California for Bill to complete basic training at Fort Ord. After finishing basic training, he was deployed to Korea in the same company as his brother Marvin. After the Army, while living in Ogden, Bill sold cars for Hinckley Dodge, and later for other car dealers in Logan and Preston. He spent time selling insurance and eventually went back to school to learn how to make dentures. Bill was known around the valley as a used car wholesaler.
During a mid-life crisis, Bill decided that he wanted to fly planes. He studied hard and logged the necessary hours to become a pilot, owning several planes throughout his life. He was a lifetime member of the Preston Elks Club. He enjoyed many meals and hot rolls with his good friends at the Senior Center. He loved camping, hunting, and four-wheeling with the family, and went on many adventures including trips to Africa and Alaska. Bill donated blood for many years and eventually was recognized for donating six gallons of blood over a twelve-year period.
On February 12, 2023, Bill celebrated his 90th birthday and the mayor of Preston, Dan Keller, surprised him with a certificate proclaiming February 12th as "Bill Hollingsworth Day" in Preston.
Bill loved his family and enjoyed spending quality time with them fishing, going for ice cream, and joy riding. He is preceded in death by his son, Jeff; brothers, Marvin and Kent; sister, Susan; and three granddaughters, Jennifer, Heather, and Holly Jo. He is survived by his daughter, Cynthia Jacobsen (Garth); son, Michael; Daughter in law, Julie Hollingsworth: brother, Gyle; grandchildren, Jessica, Landon, Luke, Lance, and Lauren; and many great-grandchildren.
Funeral services were held on Saturday, April 22, 2023. Interment will be at a later date in the Preston Cemetery.
Special Thanks to everyone at FCMC.....you're the best! Also, thanks to Dr. Bontrager for his compassionate care.
