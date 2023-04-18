Support Local Journalism

William "Bill" Wesley Hollingsworth February 12, 1933 - April 17, 2023 William (Bill) W. Hollingsworth, 90, wild father and grandpa, passed away April 17, 2023, from injuries sustained in an automobile accident while on his way to visit the Preston airport, one of his favorite spots in Franklin County.

He was born February 12, 1933, to Marvin Lavern and Marjorie Wilcox Hollingsworth in Preston, ID. He was the second of five children and loved growing up on the family farm in Roscoe, ID. He attended Central and Winder Elementary Schools and Preston High. He married Maureen Howell, that girl from Westside, on February 20, 1953, in the Logan Utah Temple. Bill and Maureen were the proud parents of three children and later divorced after 38 years of marriage but remained friends.


