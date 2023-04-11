William D. Wright (Bill) October 5, 1956 - April 7, 2023 William D Wright (Bill), 66 was born October 5, 1956 in Heber City, Utah to Dan L and Beva P Wright. He passed away due to a massive heart attack on Good Friday, April 7, 2023 while vacationing with family in the Caribbean doing what he loved.
Bill was a friend to the friendless and accepted everyone just as they were. He loved big and if you were his people, you knew it. Even if you met him on the basketball court, you'd eventually become friends.
He was an Eagle scout, served an honorable mission to Chicago, Illinois. He was the ultimate competitor and loved all sports. Farming was an integral part of who Bill was. He was rewarded and acknowledged for his agricultural accomplishments. To him the greatest honor was when his father came to him for advice and told others that Bill was the better farmer. Bill was passionate about being a good steward over that with which he was blessed, whether it was his cattle, his ground or the geese that visited his fields every year.
He loved the Caribbean and enjoyed vacationing with family and good friends. He can quote every Jimmy Buffet song and has a song lyric for every situation. Dad jokes, bad jokes and memes were his specialty. He was passionate about the Constitution and Bill of Rights and never took for granted the rights and opportunities afforded to all by being a part of this great nation. Bill was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. He had a solid testimony of the gospel and an intimate knowledge and insight into the scriptures. He faithfully served in his calling as Executive Secretary for 25 years to 5 bishops in the Lewiston First Ward.
He married Cindy Russell on April 20, 1979. Together they raised 5 sons. They were sealed in the Salt Lake Temple on August 22, 1980. He is survived by his wife, Cindy. His sons, Jeremiah (Lindsay), Aaron (Misty), Landon, Colton and Carson. His grandchildren, Jaren, Angelina, Rylie, Tyson, Abby, Zoey and Brantley. His sisters, Sherry, Christine and Cathy. He was preceded in death by his parents and infant sister, Susan.
Funeral services were held on Sat, April 15, 2023, at 11 am in the Lewiston 1st Ward Chapel. Viewings were held Friday from 6-8 pm and Saturday from 9:30-10:30 am both at the church. Interment was in the Lewiston Utah Cemetery. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at webbmortuary.com
